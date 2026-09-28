Radio Universe 105.7 FM has reported that UG TEIN President Einstein Ngusra was allegedly suspended

The report sparked debate online, with commenters questioning the validity of the allegations

Einstein Ngusra himself responded to the report in the comments section, flatly denying the claims

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Einstein Ngusra, the president of the University of Ghana's TEIN (Tertiary Education Institutions Network, the recognised student wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)), has broken his silence after a report emerged alleging that he had been suspended from his position.

UG TEIN President Einstein Ngusra denies Radio Universe’s report of suspension over alleged insubordination and funds, as commenters question the evidence. Image credit: Einstein Adum Ngusra/FB

Source: Facebook

Radio Universe 105.7 FM, the University of Ghana's campus radio station, shared the story on Facebook on September 5, 2026, stating that Ngusra had allegedly been suspended on grounds of insubordination and mishandling of funds.

The post quickly drew attention on social media, prompting a range of responses from students and observers.

The Facebook post below from UG Campus Radio contains details about the alleged suspension of its TEIN president.

UG TEIN President Einstein Ngusra denies allegations

Ngusra himself appeared in the comments section of the post and offered a pointed rebuttal.

He described the report as "entirely fake," offering no further elaboration but making his position clear.

The denial did little to settle the online debate, with a number of commenters weighing in on both the substance of the allegations and the manner in which they were reported.

UG TEIN president releases an official response to claims leading to his alleged suspension in the Facebook post below.

Reactions to UG TEIN president's alleged suspension

Benjamin Kesse Boateng challenged the basis of the report, questioning what evidence had been presented to support the serious claims made against the young leader.

"What evidence is involved here? Radio Universe is a credible media platform, and precisely because of that credibility, I believe greater caution should be exercised before publishing serious allegations against a young leader of this calibre," Boateng wrote.

He added that presenting unverified verbal allegations in a way that could damage someone's reputation was at odds with responsible journalism.

"Mere verbal allegations, without supporting evidence or the opportunity for the person concerned to respond, should not be presented in a manner that can damage his reputation and public standing. Responsible journalism requires verification, fairness and the opportunity for all sides to be heard. If there is evidence, let it be presented. If there are allegations, they should be clearly identified as allegations until properly established. We all need to do better, especially when the reputation of young leaders is at stake," he wrote.

Isaac Himin kept his response brief, writing simply:

"I see."

Henry Adjei Twum wrote:

"TEIN mpo nue na ..."

As of the time of publication, Radio Universe had not provided documentary evidence to substantiate the allegations, and no official statement had been issued by the University of Ghana confirming or denying the reported suspension.

Police arrest two UG students, details

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two women have been arrested in Accra on suspicion of defrauding Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates by falsely promising to secure placements into their preferred senior high schools (SHS).

The suspects, identified as 24-year-old University of Ghana graduate Vicentia Appiah Antwi and 18-year-old unemployed Suzzy Owusu, were taken into custody after victims brought their complaints directly to Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu.

According to the Police, each victim paid between GH¢9,500 and GH¢22,000 to the suspects, with the amount varying based on the school they wished to attend.

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Source: YEN.com.gh