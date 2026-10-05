The wife of Kwadwo Fosu Boadu, known as Kojo Bamba, shared a TikTok video celebrating her husband's election win

Boadu polled 3,116 votes to emerge top among 13 aspirants at the NPP National Delegates Conference in Kumasi

The newly elected First Vice Chairman previously led Delta Force before transitioning into formal party structures in 2018

The wife of Kwadwo Fosu Boadu, popularly known as Kojo Bamba, has taken to TikTok to publicly honour her husband following his election as National First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kojo Bamba’s wife celebrates his NPP vice-chairman election on TikTok after he polled 3,116 votes, marking his rise from Delta Force leader to party office. Image credit: nana tibua/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Posting under the handle @nana_tibua on Sunday, October 4, Mrs Boadu shared a video of the couple together in a car, captioning it:

"I'm so proud of you hun, You worked so hard to be the National 1st Vice chairman elect of the New Patriotic Party and I know that you will bring victory to your people in 2028."

Kojo Bamba wins NPP vice chairmanship

Boadu secured his position at the NPP National Delegates Conference held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026. He polled 3,116 votes, finishing first among 13 aspirants who contested the three available Vice Chairmanship slots at the conference.

The result marks a significant milestone in a political career that has evolved considerably over the past decade, from the margins of party activism to one of its most senior elected positions.

From Delta Force to national office

Before ascending to national prominence within the NPP, Boadu led Delta Force, a pro-NPP vigilante group that became a controversial presence in the Ashanti Region after the party's 2016 general election victory.

During his time at the helm of the group, tensions escalated over the appointment of George Adjei as Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, culminating in violence and subsequent court action. Several Delta Force members were convicted and fined as a result of those incidents.

Boadu's formal integration into the party's structures began in 2018, when he was appointed Deputy National Director of Operations of the NPP's youth wing. That appointment signalled a clear shift from vigilante leadership to institutional party work, a transition that ultimately paved the way for his national election victory.

His wife's celebratory post drew attention online, with the video capturing the personal side of a result that also carries considerable political weight for the NPP as the party begins its preparations ahead of the 2028 general election.

Rev Owusu Bempah begs NPP MP for forgiveness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah, had apologised to Effiduase/Asokore Member of Parliament Dr Nana Ayew Afriye, months after accusing the legislator of an alleged plot against his church.

The apology was delivered by Rev Charles Owusu, a junior pastor at the ministry, who addressed the congregation on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh