A video shared online showed a student identified as a newly admitted fresher at Adanwomase SHS

The accompanying caption claimed he was 17, prompting attention to his small stature

The footage showed him in school uniform, although his age has not been independently verified

A newly admitted student at Adanwomase Senior High School has drawn attention over his unusually small stature after footage of him surfaced on social media.

Young-looking boy reportedly aged 17 gains admission to a popular Ghanaian SHS. Image credit: Adanwomase Senior High School, Askghmedia

Source: UGC

The Form One student, said to be 17 years old, became the centre of curiosity among people around him, with his appearance prompting surprise over his reported age.

A post shared by ASK on X on Monday, October 5, 2026, claimed that some senior students were left in disbelief after seeing the fresher.

His small frame stood out in the footage, drawing attention to the difference between his appearance and what those reacting appeared to expect of a student his reported age.

Adanwomase SHS fresher’s stature draws attention

The video showed people gathering around the newly admitted student, with attention focused on his height and build.

Rather than his admission alone, it was his noticeably small stature that became the talking point in the post.

Watch the X video below:

The caption’s claim that he was 17 added to the curiosity, presenting him as a teenager whose appearance had surprised students at the school.

The encounter offered a glimpse of the attention he received as a fresher, although the student’s own explanation was not included in the post.

Watch another X video below:

No name was provided for him, and the account did not give further details about his background.

His reported age also remained attributed to the social media caption, which did not provide independent confirmation.

Student’s appearance prompts reactions online

The interest extended beyond the school after the footage was shared on X, where users began responding to the post.

Laughing emojis appeared among the visible replies, while the clip attracted likes and reposts. At the time of viewing, it had recorded more than 500 views.

The central point of curiosity was the student’s appearance alongside the claim about his age.

His stature challenged the expectations reflected in the caption, which described senior students as struggling to believe that the new arrival was 17.

However, height and build alone do not establish a person’s age, and the footage did not explain his small stature.

For now, the story centres on a fresher whose appearance attracted attention during his reported arrival at Adanwomase SHS.

The social media post brought that encounter to a wider audience, with his unusually small stature and reported age becoming its main talking points.

Ablakwa rewarded PRESEC NSMQ champions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa pledged to donate a dedicated bus to his alma mater, Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, popularly known as PRESEC-Legon.

The bus will be reserved for the school’s National Science and Maths Quiz team to support the movement of contestants and coordinators during preparations and competitions.

Ablakwa announced the donation while responding to a request from the school following its historic victory in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz.

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Source: YEN.com.gh