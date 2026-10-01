Nana Made in China spoke during a TikTok Live session on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, addressing the circumstances behind his imprisonment

The Ghanaian media personality said his legal troubles began when Wendy Shay's manager, Bullet, sued him over content he had produced about the singer

His remarks came days after a video of him serving kenkey sparked public concern about his wellbeing, with Zion Felix among those who reacted

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Ghanaian media personality Nana Made in China has publicly addressed the circumstances he says led to his imprisonment, speaking candidly during a TikTok Live session on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Nana Made in China opens up about how Bullet's lawsuit led to his woes. Image credit: Trend GH, Nana Made in China, Wendy Shay

Source: Facebook

The content creator disclosed that his legal troubles trace back to 2024, when Ricky Nana Agyemang, widely known as Bullet, CEO of Rufftown Records and manager of Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay, filed a lawsuit against him over a shoot he made about the artist.

At the time, Nana Made in China was employed under a contract with Multimedia Group's Adom TV, and the terms of that agreement meant he was personally responsible for handling any legal matters arising from content he produced.

He also noted that his background as a trained journalist meant he had to be particularly measured in how he navigated his words on the show.

Nana Made in China's prison remark

While Nana Made in China offered some insight into how the case began, he stopped short of detailing the court proceedings or spelling out exactly how it concluded.

The session nonetheless marked the first time he has spoken openly about this chapter of his life, which had largely remained out of public discussion.

The disclosure follows a wave of attention sparked by footage that circulated widely on social media showing him serving kenkey to a group of women.

His appearance in the video, including unkempt hair and clothing, prompted concern from some viewers.

Fellow media personality Zion Felix responded publicly, suggesting Nana Made in China could be going through a tough stretch and urging people close to him to check in on him.

Nana Made in China responds to public concern

Nana Made in China was quick to push back. During a separate TikTok Live session, he made clear he felt no obligation to explain himself to anyone and directed a pointed caution at Zion Felix over his remarks.

In the more recent session, however, he shifted the conversation toward his past, shedding light on a period that many of his followers knew little about.

For a figure who spent years away from the public eye, the back-to-back remarks have reignited considerable interest in his story and what he has been through since his days in the spotlight.

The Instagram video of Nana Made in China is below.

Wendy Shay on removing Lasmid's hand

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wendy Shay’s explanation for removing Lasmid’s hand from her thigh in a video that drew criticism online. She said she needed room to sit and felt comfortable moving his hand because they share a good rapport.

The moment prompted calls for Wendy Shay to apologise, while others turned it into memes. The singers have since released their Afropop collaboration, “BendOva.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh