Ghanaian activist Ralph St Williams said he rushed to La Pleasure Beach after spotting a demolition video while at the airport on Friday, October 2, 2026

Ralph said he had identified himself as a journalist before he was allegedly whipped with canes and sticks by a military officer at the scene

The media personality also shared his views on the demolition exercise, calling for affected residents to be included in development decisions

Ghanaian activist and media personality Ralph St Williams has spoken out after he was allegedly assaulted by a military officer during a demolition exercise at La Pleasure Beach on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Ralph St Williams speaks after clash with a military officer during La Pleasure Beach demolition. Image credit: Ralph St Williams

Source: Facebook

Ralph St Williams said he first learned about the demolition while waiting to collect his luggage at the airport, having come across a video of the exercise on social media.

Concerned by what he saw, he drove to the beach area near Labadi to witness and document the situation firsthand.

Ralph St Williams describes the alleged assault

In a video he subsequently posted on social media, Ralph was clear that only one military officer was responsible for the alleged assault, correcting what he described as inaccurate accounts suggesting multiple officers were involved.

He maintained that he had not been throwing stones or ignoring any instructions before the incident occurred.

While acknowledging that some individuals at the scene had indeed been disruptive, he insisted his own conduct had been that of a working journalist.

Ralph noted that he had introduced himself as a media professional and runs a registered media company, though he acknowledged that bloggers and social media journalists do not always carry formal press identification the way mainstream reporters do.

What troubled him most, he said, was being allegedly caned and struck with sticks after clearly identifying himself.

He described the treatment as both unprofessional and unacceptable, arguing that journalists covering events as they unfold deserve protection, not physical confrontation.

Ralph calls for inclusive beach development

Beyond the altercation itself, Ralph used the opportunity to share broader thoughts on the ongoing demolition exercise at La Pleasure Beach.

He said he supports development and believes Ghana's beaches have significant potential if properly structured.

However, he stressed that progress should not come at the cost of people's livelihoods. In his view, residents and traders affected by such exercises must be brought into the conversation rather than displaced without consultation.

Ralph argued that Ghanaians deserve a voice in decisions that directly affect their communities, particularly when those decisions involve the restructuring of public spaces they depend on for their income.

Footage of a confrontation involving Ralph and military personnel at the scene had already begun circulating on social media before he released his own account of events.

The Instagram video of Ralph speaking after the alleged assault is below.

La Dadekoton MP names people behind demolition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on La Dadekotopon MP Rita Naa Odoley Sowah’s response to the October 2 demolition at La Pleasure Beach and her claims about who authorised the operation.

Sowah said the Board Chairman of Labadi Beach Hotel was behind the demolition, while insisting the government had no knowledge of it. Her remarks came despite military personnel being present at the scene.

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Source: YEN.com.gh