Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has promised to personally provide PRESEC-Legon with a bus reserved for its NSMQ team

The former PRESEC student also pledged an all-expenses-paid holiday for the contestants and coordinators following their historic achievement

The promises came after PRESEC secured its ninth National Science and Maths Quiz trophy, strengthening its position as the competition’s record holder

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has pledged to donate a dedicated bus to his alma mater, Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, popularly known as PRESEC-Legon.

Ablakwa set to honour PRESEC NSMQ heroes with a brand-new bus and more. Image credit: NSMQ, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: UGC

The bus will be reserved for the school’s National Science and Maths Quiz team to support the movement of contestants and coordinators during preparations and competitions.

Ablakwa announced the donation while responding to a request from the school following its historic victory in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz.

He said:

“Your request that you want a special dedicated bus just for the PRESEC NSMQ team, I accept the request and I promise you that I will deliver.”

“That is going to be your Christmas present. We will present you with the bus, which will be my personal contribution.”

Ablakwa rewarded PRESEC champions

Beyond the promised bus, the Foreign Affairs Minister offered to sponsor an all-expenses-paid holiday for the victorious contestants and their coordinators.

The members of the team will be allowed to select any destination of their choice for the trip. The holiday is intended to reward them for the hard work, discipline and commitment that helped the school secure another national title.

Ablakwa’s gesture has added to the celebrations surrounding PRESEC’s latest success and reflects his continued connection to the school as a former student.

Watch the X video below:

The dedicated bus is expected to make transportation easier for the quiz team during training sessions, educational programmes and future competitions.

PRESEC claimed historic ninth title

PRESEC-Legon secured its ninth NSMQ trophy after emerging victorious in the 2026 grand finale. The achievement extended the school’s record as the most successful institution in the history of the competition.

The victory also sparked celebrations among students, old students, teachers and supporters of the school across the country.

For the contestants and coordinators, the promised holiday will provide an opportunity to relax and celebrate after months of intense preparation.

Ablakwa’s personal contribution also highlights the important role old students can play in supporting their former schools and motivating current students.

The Foreign Affairs Minister is expected to fulfil the bus promise during the Christmas period, giving PRESEC’s quiz team a memorable reward for bringing another trophy home.

John Dumelo snubbed Accra Aca, picks PRESEC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on John Dumelo’s support for PRESEC-Legon ahead of the 2026 NSMQ grand finale. The actor and Ayawaso West Wuogon MP openly dismissed Accra Academy’s chances despite the school’s historic first appearance in the final.

Dumelo’s comments have added fresh tension to a contest involving PRESEC-Legon, St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy. The result could see Accra Academy win the trophy on its debut or one of the established finalists strengthen its NSMQ legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh