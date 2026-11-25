The Ministry of Education announced a two-year ban on early BECE registration for JHS 1 and JHS 2 pupils following concerns over examination integrity and public funds

Press Secretary Hashmin Mohammed revealed that exceptionally gifted pupils could still qualify for early registration through a school head recommendation process

The Ministry is setting up a committee to investigate how ineligible pupils have been accessing the BECE registration process

Ghana's Ministry of Education has moved to establish a formal framework allowing exceptionally gifted Junior High School pupils to sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) ahead of schedule, while tightening controls to prevent abuse of the registration process.

Ghana’s Education Ministry bans early BECE registration for JHS 1 and 2 pupils for two years, while creating exemptions for gifted students and probing abuse. Image credit: Harunna Idrisu/FB, GES

Source: UGC

The announcement came a day after Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, speaking at the launch of National Education Week on Monday, November 23, 2026, directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) Director-General to enforce a two-year ban on early BECE registration for JHS 1 and JHS 2 pupils.

Ministry outlines path for exceptional pupils

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the Ministry clarified that the ban was not absolute.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Press Secretary to the Education Minister, Hashmin Mohammed, explained that pupils who demonstrate exceptional academic ability could still register early, provided their school head recommends them, and they satisfy criteria to be developed by the GES.

"If the child is exceptionally good and the recommendation is coming from the head of the school, we want to be able to put up a clear roadmap to which such students can be given such exemptions," Mohammed said.

He was emphatic that parents would have no role in independently registering their children outside this approved process.

School heads alone would bear the responsibility of identifying and nominating eligible pupils based on GES guidelines yet to be released.

"As a parent, you cannot go ahead and then register your ward. There will be established criteria that the heads of the schools can use in order to register the child. And that established criteria will be rolled out by the Ghana Education Service to the heads of schools," he added.

Committee to probe premature registrations

Mohammed also confirmed that the Ministry was constituting a committee to look into how pupils who do not meet the eligibility requirements have been able to register for and sit the BECE.

Part of the Ministry's concern is financial. Because the government covers BECE registration fees for candidates in public schools, pupils who register prematurely and fail to earn grades sufficient for Senior High School admission are often required to repeat their studies and sit the examination again, placing an additional burden on public resources.

"Right now we think that it is about time we enforce those premature registrations to ensure that government does not just lose resources on issues that do not bring benefit to the Ghanaian people," Mohammed said.

He acknowledged that similar warnings had been issued as far back as four to six years ago but were never effectively enforced, stressing that the current administration intends to change that.

On whether equivalent measures could be extended to the Senior High School level, Mohammed said the Ministry's attention was presently focused on the BECE, though the GES would assess the situation at the SHS level and recommend action if warranted.

BECE: Penalties for pupils caught registering early

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has placed an immediate ban on pupils in Junior High School (JHS) 2 or below from sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) before they are due, with any violation carrying a two-year suspension from the examination.

Iddrisu announced the measure on Monday, 23 November 2026, during the opening ceremony of the 2026 National Education Week.

He issued a direct instruction to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to relay the directive to all regional directors and headteachers across the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh