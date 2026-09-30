A recent video of Ghanaian content creator Nana Made in China serving kenkey raised concern about his well-being online

During a TikTok Live session, Nana Made in China disclosed he had been to prison and described how the experience shaped him

Media personality Zion Felix had publicly expressed worry about the creator's condition before receiving a cautionary response

Ghanaian content creator Nana Made in China has spoken out about going to prison after a recent video of him sparked concern on social media.

Nana Made in China opens up about going to prison after his trending video sparked concern. Image credit: Nana Made in China

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok Live session with an unidentified woman, shared by Mari_Gyata on Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, Nana Made in China addressed some of the reactions to his recent appearance.

Nana Made in China speaks on trending video

The content creator stated that he did not owe anyone an explanation regarding his current state; however, reacting to a comment from a fan who claimed he had indeed changed, Nana Made in China asked the person to take a picture of himself and compare it with how he looked 10 years ago.

According to him, people naturally change with time, particularly when they may be dealing with mental, psychological or physical challenges, sparking questions over the possibility of him battling something.

One part of the conversation that caught the attention of fans was his reference to his experience in prison.

“I am not saying you should put yourself in my shoes, but someone who has gone to prison and has come back, how can you tell me I am arrogant? I am very humble. I sleep at 5 pm,” he said.

Unfortunately, he didn't disclose what led to him going to prison.

His comments came shortly after a video showing him serving kenkey to some ladies generated concern online. In the footage, his appearance and demeanour were noticeably different from how many people remembered him during his years in the entertainment and social media space.

Nana Made in China warns Zion Felix

Media personality Zion Felix had also reacted to the trending video, expressing concern about Nana Made in China's condition and suggesting that he might be going through something and could need help.

During his TikTok Live session, Nana Made in China also cautioned Zion Felix following the latter's comments about his situation.

He did not provide detailed information about what he is currently going through or explain the circumstances surrounding his recent appearance.

His latest comments have nevertheless added another layer to the discussion surrounding the viral video, while fans continue to react to his return to the public eye after years away from the limelight.

The Instagram video of Nana Made in China is below.

Doris Sackitey resurfaces after many years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Ghanaian actress Doris Sackitey’s rare return to the public eye after years away from the movie scene.

On UTV’s U Cook, Sackitey spoke about health challenges and said she would consider acting again if the story and pay were right.

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Source: YEN.com.gh