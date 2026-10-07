African students can access fully funded scholarships covering tuition, living expenses, health insurance, and travel costs at universities abroad

Scholarship opportunities span undergraduate, master's, and PhD programmes across the USA, UK, Europe, Scandinavia, and Australia

Beyond financial support, many of these scholarships include mentorship programmes and networking opportunities for recipients

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African students pursuing higher education in developed nations have access to a range of fully funded scholarships that eliminate financial barriers and connect recipients with some of the world's leading universities.

These scholarships go beyond covering tuition fees. Many packages include accommodation costs, health insurance, and international travel expenses, making the prospect of studying abroad genuinely attainable for talented students from across the continent.

African students can access fully funded scholarships covering tuition and living expenses. Credit: Keith Bedford

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Opportunities are available at undergraduate, master's, and PhD level, with programmes spread across destinations including the United States, the United Kingdom, countries across Europe, Scandinavian nations, and Australia.

The range of host countries means African students are not limited to a single region or academic tradition. Whether the goal is a research doctorate in Scandinavia, a professional master's degree in the United Kingdom, or an undergraduate programme at a leading American university, funded pathways exist across all these destinations.

Financial coverage is only part of what these scholarships offer. Many programmes connect recipients with established professionals and academics through structured mentorship arrangements, giving students guidance that extends well beyond the classroom.

Networking opportunities built into these schemes allow scholars to form connections with peers and industry figures from around the world, adding long-term professional value to the academic experience.

As global demand for skilled graduates continues to grow, these initiatives are increasingly recognised as tools for narrowing educational inequality and bringing greater diversity into institutions that have historically drawn from a narrow pool of applicants.

For African students ready to apply, the scholarships represent one of the clearest routes to internationally recognised qualifications without the burden of personal debt.

The bestfullyfundedscholarships.com site outlines the best schools for Ghanaians to consider

Government-backed programs

Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program: Covers tuition, living costs, travel, and enrichment activities at partner universities worldwide. DAAD Scholarships (Germany): Monthly stipend, health insurance, travel allowance, and language courses. Fulbright Foreign Student Program (USA): Tuition, living stipend, health insurance, and round-trip airfare for graduate study. Commonwealth Scholarships (UK): Tuition, living allowance, airfare, and other allowances. Australia Awards Scholarships: Full tuition, living expenses, travel, and health insurance. Chevening Scholarships (UK): Tuition, living expenses, and flights to and from the UK. Orange Knowledge Programme (Netherlands): Tuition, living allowance, travel costs, and insurance. Swedish Institute Scholarships for Global Professionals: Tuition, living expenses, a travel grant, and insurance for master's study. Joint Japan/World Bank Graduate Scholarship: Tuition, living expenses, travel, and health insurance for development-related graduate study. AfDB Japan Africa Dream Scholarship: Tuition, living expenses, travel, and other allowances for study in Japan. Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees: Tuition, living allowance, and travel costs across several European universities. MEXT Scholarship (Japan): Full tuition, monthly allowance, and a round-trip flight. VLIR-UOS Scholarships (Belgium): Tuition, living allowance, travel costs, and insurance. New Zealand Aid Programme Scholarships: Full tuition, living allowance, travel insurance, and travel to and from New Zealand. Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships: Monthly stipend, tuition, health insurance, and airfare for postgraduate research. Eiffel Excellence Scholarship (France): Monthly allowance, travel expenses, health insurance, and cultural activities.

University-specific scholarships

17. Rhodes Scholarship (Oxford, West Africa): All university and college fees, a living stipend, and travel expenses.

18. Gates Cambridge Scholarships: Full tuition, a maintenance allowance, and extra discretionary funding.

19. Clarendon Scholarships (Oxford): Full tuition fees and a generous living grant.

20. Stanford Africa MBA Fellowship: Tuition and fees for the two-year MBA.

21. Columbia Engineering Scholarship for Africans: Full tuition, housing, and living expenses.

22. Lester B. Pearson Scholarships (University of Toronto): Tuition, books, incidental fees, and full residence support.

23. ETH Zurich Excellence Scholarships: CHF 11,000 per semester plus a tuition waiver for master's students. 24. Utrecht Excellence Scholarships: Tuition only, or tuition plus living expenses.

25. Emile Boutmy Scholarships (Sciences Po): Tuition grant of up to €19,000 a year plus a €5,000 annual living allowance.

26. University of Melbourne Graduate Research Scholarships: Tuition, living allowance, relocation grant, and overseas student health cover.

Other foundations and funds

27. Rotary Peace Fellowships: Tuition and fees, room and board, round-trip travel, and internship or field study costs.

28. OFID Scholarship Award: Monthly allowance covering living costs, including accommodation and travel.

29. Aga Khan Foundation International Scholarship Programme: Half grant, half loan of total costs.

30. Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships: $50,000 a year for three years for doctoral study.

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Source: YEN.com.gh