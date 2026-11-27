Private legal practitioner Shafic Osman filed an application for judicial review at the High Court in Accra targeting the Education Ministry's directive

The directive bars students who sit the BECE or WASSCE early from both exams for two years

Osman argued the ban introduces punishments beyond what existing examination regulations authorise and denies students basic procedural fairness

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A private legal practitioner, Shafic Osman, has filed an application for judicial review at the High Court in Accra, challenging a Ghana Education Service (GES) directive that imposes a two-year examination ban on students who sit the BECE or WASSCE before their officially scheduled period.

Education Minister sued over plan to ban candidates who register for BECE early. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

The directive, issued on 23 November 2026, followed an announcement by the Minister for Education targeting the practice of students sitting national examinations ahead of their approved schedules.

Under the policy, any candidate found to have done so faces a two-year bar from sitting the relevant examination.

In an affidavit supporting the application, Osman contends that the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) existing 2023 Rules and Regulations for Dealing with Cases of Irregularity already provide adequate mechanisms for handling examination misconduct.

These include provisions for withholding and cancelling results, disciplining school officials and de-recognising institutions for at least one year where warranted.

He argues that those rules do not prescribe a two-year prohibition on future examination participation for candidates who were prematurely registered, and that the Ministry's directive therefore adds a sanction with no basis in the existing regulatory framework.

Osman also raises concerns about the absence of procedural safeguards under the directive.

He notes that school candidates are registered through processes controlled by school authorities, meaning a child could be entered into an examination prematurely as a result of adult conduct, without any personal wrongdoing.

The directive, he argues, makes no distinction between such cases and those where a student knowingly participated in an irregularity, and provides no mechanism for investigation, prior notice, individual review or appeal.

Legal basis of the challenge

The applicant relies on the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049), which empowers the Education Minister to issue policy directives to the GES governing council but separately requires that regulations on school discipline be made by legislative instrument. He also cites the West African Examinations Council Act, 2006 (Act 719), arguing that WAEC's Convention, which carries the force of law in Ghana, reserves the regulation of examination entry and candidate conduct to WAEC itself.

Osman contends that no legislative instrument or formally adopted amendment to WAEC's rules authorises the two-year prohibition, rendering it unlawful and beyond the Minister's powers.

Among the reliefs he is seeking are an order to quash the directive, declarations that the ban is unlawful and unreasonable, and an injunction preventing the Minister, the GES and WAEC from enforcing it. The application names the Minister for Education and the GES as respondents, with WAEC listed as an interested party.

Osman has stated that his challenge targets only the two-year prohibition and does not seek to allow students to sit examinations before satisfying eligibility requirements. The High Court is yet to determine the application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh