New Zealand Names 5 Job Websites for Foreign Workers by Sector

New Zealand's immigration authority has published five dedicated job portals covering key sectors open to foreign workers

The platforms span healthcare, education, engineering, science, and seasonal farm work, each tailored to a specific industry

New Zealand's government has also released employment projections stretching to 2028 to help job seekers plan ahead

New Zealand's immigration authority has published five sector-specific job portals designed to help foreign workers find employment in the country, offering a more targeted route into the labour market than general online searches.

The official New Zealand immigration portal outlines a dedicated platform for each of the five identified sectors, allowing applicants to search within their area of expertise rather than navigating broad listings across multiple industries.

New Zealand's five job portals help foreign workers find roles in healthcare, education, engineering, science and farming Photo credit: Hagen Hopkins, Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand's 5 sector job portals

According to the New Zealand immigration website, healthcare vacancies are listed on Kiwi Health Jobs, while teaching and education roles are published through the Education Gazette. Science professionals can explore openings via Careers at Science New Zealand, and engineering positions are advertised on Engineering New Zealand.

Foreign workers seeking seasonal fruit and vegetable farm work can access opportunities through Work and Income.

The authority notes that job seekers can also conduct wider online searches for roles in sectors not covered by these five platforms.

Industries and labour market outlook

Beyond the dedicated portals, the immigration authority identifies several fields as central to New Zealand's economy, including agriculture and forestry, construction, healthcare, education and teaching, engineering, business and finance, science, energy, and health technology.

The authority notes that openings exist for both highly skilled professionals and those in less skilled occupations, indicating the labour market accommodates a broad range of qualifications and experience.

To assist prospective workers in planning their move, the New Zealand government publishes a quarterly update on national labour market statistics, providing a current picture of employment conditions across sectors.

A medium to long-term employment projection covering the period up to 2028 has also been released, which job seekers can use to identify growing industries and time their applications accordingly.

New Zealand lists countries exempt from qualification assessment

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand has announced countries whose citizens could be exempt from undergoing a formal qualification assessment when applying for residency under the Skilled Migrant Category.

The countries on the list are Hong Kong, Ireland, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

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Source: YEN.com.gh