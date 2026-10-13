Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu proposed forming a committee to regulate accommodation cost increases at public universities

The committee would advise Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson on permissible rent hikes under the Fees Act

Iddrisu suggested using inflation as a guide, with a possible 5 to 10 per cent annual increase ceiling

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has called for a more structured approach to university accommodation pricing, proposing the formation of a dedicated committee to set limits on how much rent at public universities can rise each year.

Haruna Iddrisu proposes a committee to guide rent hikes at public universities, with inflation and a possible 5–10% annual ceiling offering students certainty. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Speaking in a media interview, Iddrisu said the committee would be tasked with advising Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson on the permissible annual percentage increase in rent charges at public universities, operating within the framework of the Fees Act.

Iddrisu's case against arbitrary rent hikes

The minister framed the proposal as a direct response to what he described as exorbitant accommodation costs burdening students across Ghana's tertiary institutions.

He argued that a clearly defined annual ceiling would bring predictability to the system and prevent landlords or university administrators from imposing disproportionate increases without justification.

Iddrisu suggested that inflation could serve as a practical reference point for determining reasonable adjustments, with a figure somewhere between five and ten per cent per year.

"We do not support exorbitant rent prices being charged across the country. It is my view that we should constitute a committee to advise the Minister of Finance before he proceeds with the Fees Act on what percentage increase is permissible each year. We can say, for instance, take inflation as a guide, a 5 to 10 per cent increase annually," he said.

The video in the Facebook post below captures the Education Minister explaining his stance on the accommodation fee increment controversy.

A benchmark for accommodation costs

The proposal reflects the government's intention to move away from unregulated rent adjustments towards a model where increases are tied to measurable economic indicators.

By anchoring potential hikes to inflation, Iddrisu argued that students and institutions would both benefit from greater transparency and consistency in how accommodation fees are set each academic cycle.

The minister indicated that no annual adjustment should proceed before the committee has had the opportunity to review conditions and make its recommendations to the Finance Minister.

Ghana’s Haruna Iddrisu rejects Bawumia’s claims that Free SHS is struggling, saying government support is on track and student feeding concerns are misplaced. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

Haruna Iddrisu hits back at Bawumia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu had firmly disputed claims by New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that Ghana's Free Senior High School programme is struggling.

Speaking in response to the former Vice President's assertions, Iddrisu maintained that the National Democratic Congress government has consistently channelled the required resources into the policy and that the programme remains on solid footing.

The minister took particular issue with Bawumia's comments on student feeding arrangements, suggesting the NPP leader's picture of the programme did not match what was actually happening across the country's schools.

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Source: YEN.com.gh