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Ghana Education Ministry Calls Urgent Meeting With GAUA and GTEC to End Strike
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Ghana Education Ministry Calls Urgent Meeting With GAUA and GTEC to End Strike

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • The Ministry of Education invited GAUA and GTEC leaders to an urgent meeting on Monday, October 12, to address the ongoing strike
  • The circular, signed by the Ministry's Press Secretary Hashmin Mohammed, urged all parties to approach the engagement in good faith
  • Several universities, including KNUST and the University of Ghana, have postponed their reopening due to GAUA's industrial action

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Ghana's Ministry of Education has stepped in to broker a resolution to the Ghana Association of University Administrators' (GAUA) ongoing strike, inviting the association's leadership and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to an urgent meeting on Monday, October 12, 2026.

Haruna Iddrisu, Ghana Ministry of Education, GAUA and GTEC meeting, Ghana tertiary education, university reopening postponed, KNUST reopening, University of Ghana strike, Hashmin Mohammed, academic
Ghana’s Ministry of Education calls GAUA and GTEC to urgent talks on 12 October as the strike delays reopening at KNUST and the University of Ghana for students. Image credit: UGC
Source: Facebook

The ministry's intervention comes as the industrial action continues to disrupt academic and administrative operations at several tertiary institutions across the country.

A circular issued by the ministry and signed by its Press Secretary, Hashmin Mohammed, confirmed that the engagement was scheduled to create a platform for meaningful dialogue between all parties involved.

Read also

Chaos as KNUST changes reopening date for freshers and continuing students

The government said the meeting aligned with its broader commitment to resolving labour disputes through established negotiation processes.

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Government urges good faith from all parties

In the circular, the ministry expressed optimism that the discussions would yield a positive outcome and pave the way for a swift return to normalcy at affected institutions.

"Government remains committed to addressing the concerns of organised labour through established negotiation mechanisms and constructive engagement," the circular stated.

Authorities also called on GAUA's leadership to approach the meeting with responsibility, citing the far-reaching impact of the strike on students, university communities and the national interest at large.

The ministry urged the association to work collaboratively with all relevant stakeholders to bring the impasse to an end.

The Facebook post below contains the Ministry of Education’s official statement.

Universities postpone reopening amid GAUA strike

The strike's effects have been felt most acutely at some of Ghana's most prominent universities.

Both the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana have been forced to push back their scheduled reopening dates as a direct result of the industrial action.

Read also

University of Ghana gives worrying update about 2026/2027 academic year

The Monday meeting between the ministry, GAUA and GTEC is seen as a critical step towards restoring academic activities and ending the uncertainty facing students and staff at the affected institutions.

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, KATH, Doctors, Emergency admission, CEO suspension, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo.
KATH doctors and other unions in the hospital threaten to embark on an industrial action due to the suspension of the CEO. Photo credit: @kathhospital
Source: Facebook

KATH doctors threaten to strike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) had reportedly indicated that they may embark on industrial action to show that they do not support the suspension of the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo.

The Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, directed the Board of KATH to suspend Dr Baidoo for two weeks with immediate effect.

The Minister asked that the CEO be sanctioned for the temporary suspension of emergency admissions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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