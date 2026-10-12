The Ministry of Education invited GAUA and GTEC leaders to an urgent meeting on Monday, October 12, to address the ongoing strike

The circular, signed by the Ministry's Press Secretary Hashmin Mohammed, urged all parties to approach the engagement in good faith

Several universities, including KNUST and the University of Ghana, have postponed their reopening due to GAUA's industrial action

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Ghana's Ministry of Education has stepped in to broker a resolution to the Ghana Association of University Administrators' (GAUA) ongoing strike, inviting the association's leadership and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to an urgent meeting on Monday, October 12, 2026.

Ghana’s Ministry of Education calls GAUA and GTEC to urgent talks on 12 October as the strike delays reopening at KNUST and the University of Ghana for students. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

The ministry's intervention comes as the industrial action continues to disrupt academic and administrative operations at several tertiary institutions across the country.

A circular issued by the ministry and signed by its Press Secretary, Hashmin Mohammed, confirmed that the engagement was scheduled to create a platform for meaningful dialogue between all parties involved.

The government said the meeting aligned with its broader commitment to resolving labour disputes through established negotiation processes.

Government urges good faith from all parties

In the circular, the ministry expressed optimism that the discussions would yield a positive outcome and pave the way for a swift return to normalcy at affected institutions.

"Government remains committed to addressing the concerns of organised labour through established negotiation mechanisms and constructive engagement," the circular stated.

Authorities also called on GAUA's leadership to approach the meeting with responsibility, citing the far-reaching impact of the strike on students, university communities and the national interest at large.

The ministry urged the association to work collaboratively with all relevant stakeholders to bring the impasse to an end.

The Facebook post below contains the Ministry of Education’s official statement.

Universities postpone reopening amid GAUA strike

The strike's effects have been felt most acutely at some of Ghana's most prominent universities.

Both the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana have been forced to push back their scheduled reopening dates as a direct result of the industrial action.

The Monday meeting between the ministry, GAUA and GTEC is seen as a critical step towards restoring academic activities and ending the uncertainty facing students and staff at the affected institutions.

KATH doctors and other unions in the hospital threaten to embark on an industrial action due to the suspension of the CEO. Photo credit: @kathhospital

Source: Facebook

KATH doctors threaten to strike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) had reportedly indicated that they may embark on industrial action to show that they do not support the suspension of the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo.

The Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, directed the Board of KATH to suspend Dr Baidoo for two weeks with immediate effect.

The Minister asked that the CEO be sanctioned for the temporary suspension of emergency admissions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh