President John Dramani Mahama announced the mass recruitment plan during a Town Hall meeting in Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital

A total of 12,000 people were absorbed into various security agencies in 2025, with the Ghana Armed Forces and Police Service leading the intake

Mahama said recruitment quotas across all security agencies will increase from 2026 to 2028 to accommodate more qualified applicants

President John Dramani Mahama has outlined plans to bring approximately 40,000 young Ghanaians into the country's security services between 2025 and 2028, framing the initiative as a significant push to expand employment within the public sector.

Mahama Plans to Recruit 40,000 Young Ghanaians Into Security Services by 2028

Source: Twitter

The Chronicle reported that President made the disclosure at a Town Hall meeting in Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital, held as part of the Resetting Ghana Citizen Engagement programme.

The forum, designed to promote government accountability, brought together traditional authorities, opinion leaders and residents who posed questions directly to the President about the administration's performance.

Mahama confirmed that 12,000 individuals were taken into the various security services during 2025 alone. Of that figure, the Ghana Armed Forces recruited more than 5,000 personnel, while the Ghana Police Service absorbed close to 4,000.

The Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service and Ghana National Fire Service collectively accounted for approximately 2,000 additional recruits.

He said the government intends to raise recruitment quotas across all agencies from 2026 through to 2028 to reach the overall target.

"From 2025 to 2028 we will recruit about 40,000 youth in the security services, so those who could not get recruited may have the opportunity to be selected in the coming years," Mahama stated.

Mahama Urges Unsuccessful Applicants to Reapply

The President directed his remarks at young people who had previously applied but failed to secure a place, encouraging them to prepare for future recruitment rounds.

He stressed, however, that candidates must satisfy all prescribed qualifications, including passing both interviews and medical examinations, before they can be considered for selection.

Mahama also used the Goaso engagement to reinforce the broader purpose of the citizen forum series, noting that accountability is a core obligation of any elected government. He described the engagements as an avenue for communities to raise concerns and for the administration to receive direct feedback on its work since taking office.

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Source: YEN.com.gh