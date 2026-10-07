Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu pushed back against NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's assertions about the Free SHS programme

Iddrisu argued that the NDC government has provided the necessary resources to keep the Free SHS policy on track

The minister suggested Bawumia may have been misinformed about conditions on the ground, particularly around student feeding

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Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has firmly disputed claims by New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that Ghana's Free Senior High School programme is struggling.

Ghana’s Haruna Iddrisu rejects Bawumia’s claims that Free SHS is struggling, saying government support is on track and student feeding concerns are misplaced. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

Speaking in response to the former Vice President's assertions, Iddrisu maintained that the National Democratic Congress government has consistently channelled the required resources into the policy and that the programme remains on solid footing.

Iddrisu says Bawumia got it wrong

The minister took particular issue with Bawumia's comments on student feeding arrangements, suggesting the NPP leader's picture of the programme did not match what was actually happening across the country's schools.

"The Free SHS programme continues to receive the necessary support from government, and claims that it is facing challenges do not reflect the current situation. Dr Bawumia may have been misinformed about what is happening on the ground," Iddrisu said.

He stopped short of a confrontation, instead framing his remarks as a call for Bawumia to revisit his position once presented with accurate information.

The Facebook post below contains a video of Haruna Iddrisu responding to Mahamudu Bawumia’s comments on Free SHS.

NDC's commitment to Free SHS

Iddrisu was emphatic that the government has no intention of allowing the programme to falter, stressing that every student enrolled under Free SHS should be able to complete their education with adequate support in place.

His remarks signal the NDC's intent to defend its stewardship of the policy as political competition around Ghana's education agenda intensifies ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The Free SHS programme, originally launched under the previous NPP administration, has remained a flashpoint between the two parties, with both sides keen to claim credit for its successes and lay blame for any shortcomings.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia pays a special tribute to Chairman Wontumi at the 2026 NPP National Delegates Conference. Photo credit: @Mbawumia/X and Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Mahamudu Bawumia pays special tribute to Chairman Wontumi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia publicly acknowledged the contributions of former Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, during the party's National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

Speaking at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Bawumia singled out Wontumi for recognition alongside several other party figures in his much-anticipated address, telling delegates:

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Source: YEN.com.gh