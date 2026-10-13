Kofi Adams said three senior ministry staff members failed to return after Ghana's World Cup delegation came back home

The ministry attempted to reach the missing staff through their next of kin before initiating formal administrative procedures

Officials are preparing to involve the American Embassy if two of the three individuals remain untraceable after a 180-day period

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Three senior staff members of Ghana's Ministry of Sports and Recreation have not returned following the delegation's trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, prompting the ministry to launch efforts to locate them.

Ghana Sports Ministry Hunts 3 Staff Who Did Not Return After 2026 World Cup Trip

Source: Facebook

Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams disclosed the development during an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM, clarifying that the matter did not involve his personal driver, as had been suggested in earlier reports, but three other employees whose absences were flagged after the delegation came back.

"When we got back from the World Cup, the report I had was that three of our senior staff have not returned to the Ministry," Adams said.

He explained that the ministry first attempted to reach the individuals through their next of kin, but those enquiries were unsuccessful.

Officials subsequently activated the standard administrative processes that govern employees who fail to report for duty without explanation.

Adams confirmed that contact had since been established with one of the three staff members, who indicated he had taken up a position at another agency within Ghana. The whereabouts of the remaining two, however, are still unknown.

The minister said it was not yet clear whether they remained in the United States, had returned to Ghana quietly, or had moved on to another country entirely.

Embassy to Be Contacted If Staff Remain Missing

Adams outlined the next steps the ministry intends to take if the situation remains unresolved.

Under the applicable administrative framework, the ministry is required to allow a 180-day period to elapse before escalating the matter.

Once that period has passed, should the two individuals still be unreachable, the ministry plans to formally approach the American Embassy for assistance in tracing them.

The minister did not indicate whether any disciplinary proceedings had been initiated or were being considered at this stage.

Yaw Ampofo removed over visa controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Senior sports broadcaster Yaw Ampofo Ankrah was reportedly removed from his position as Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), following mounting pressure over allegations linking him to an unauthorised visa facilitation scheme connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The controversy centres on claims that more than US$600,000 was collected from individuals seeking assistance with World Cup travel and visa arrangements, with some applicants allegedly charged up to US$8,000 per person for the service.

The allegations prompted a criminal investigation, with reports indicating that Ankrah and several NSA officials were questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

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Source: YEN.com.gh