The Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School has celebrated a major milestone after an impressive number of its old students were called to the Ghana Bar

The school’s alumni body shared a flyer of the new lawyers on Instagram, with a message celebrating them, their families and the entire Odadee fraternity

The alumni also urged the new lawyers to uphold key values in their careers as they begin their journey in the legal profession in Ghana

The Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, has celebrated a major milestone after an impressive number of its old students were called to the Ghana Bar.

PRESEC’s alumni body shares a flyer of old students called to the Ghana Bar, as the school marks a major milestone at the 2026 ceremony. Photo source: @presecalumni/Instagram, Ghana School of Law/FB.

Source: UGC

A record 1,568 new lawyers were enrolled at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony, held at ICGC Christ Temple in Accra on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Presiding over the ceremony, Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie noted that it was the biggest group ever admitted to the Bar at one sitting.

Social media has since been filled with congratulatory messages from schools whose alumni were among the new lawyers. Among the senior high schools that celebrated were Wesley Girls’ High School, St. Louis SHS and Opoku Ware School.

Central University and Presbyterian University were also among the tertiary institutions that honoured their alumni.

PRESEC celebrates 38 old students called to Bar

PRESEC’s alumni body shared a flyer on Instagram featuring 38 old students who were called to the Bar.

Titled “Know your Ɔdadeɛ lawyers called to the Bar 2026”, the flyer showed the new lawyers in their wigs and gowns.

According to the post, the men were called to the Bar last Friday, adding another chapter to the school’s legacy.

Describing the moment, the alumni wrote, “Thirty-eight new lawyers. One proud fraternity. One enduring legacy of excellence!”

The Instagram post of the PRESEC alumni, in which they celebrate 38 old students called to the Ghana Bar, is below.

PRESEC alumni’s message to new Odadee lawyers

In their message, the alumni said the new lawyers had shown that the Ɔdadeɛ spirit was built on discipline, resilience, hard work and a relentless pursuit of greatness.

They added that the men had made their alma mater proud and proved that PRESEC continued to produce men who excel in society.

Congratulating them, the alumni urged the new lawyers to wear the wig with pride and uphold the values of justice, integrity and service. Signing off, they wrote the school’s motto, “In thy light, we shall see light.”

Top Ghanaian schools ranked by 2026 lawyers

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that top Ghanaian schools had been ranked by the number of lawyers they produced at the 2026 Call to the Bar.

Wesley Girls’ High School topped the senior high schools with 64 alumnae, followed by St. Louis SHS with more than 33. Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS and Opoku Ware School each celebrated 15 old students, while Ghana National College had 14.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh