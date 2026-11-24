The Ghana Education Service rescheduled the opening of its teacher recruitment portal, which was originally set for an earlier date

The recruitment portal is intended for the onboarding of teachers who will begin teaching in 2027

GES issued a formal statement on Monday, November 23, 2026, asking prospective applicants to remain patient

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has pushed back the opening of its teacher recruitment portal to Wednesday, 25th November, 2026, following a last-minute schedule change.

The Ghana Education Service reschedules the opening of its teacher recruitment portal. Credit: Ghana Education Service

Source: Facebook

The portal had been set to go live for the onboarding of teachers earmarked to begin classroom duties in 2027.

GES announced the change in a formal statement dated Monday, 23 November, 2026, noting that further details would be communicated to the public as they became available.

In the statement, GES confirmed the rescheduling of the portal's launch: "Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform the general public that the opening of the recruitment portal for the onboarding of teachers who will commence teaching in 2027 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, 25th November, 2026."

No reason was given for the delay, with the Service only stating that additional information would be shared in due course.

Alongside the announcement, GES extended an apology to those affected by the change, particularly those who had been preparing to access the portal.

"Management apologises for any inconvenience caused, and appreciates the patience of all, especially prospective applicants," the statement read.

The postponement is a brief delay of only a few days, but it is likely to affect the plans of a large number of prospective applicants across the country who had been awaiting access to the platform.

The Service has not indicated whether the recruitment timeline for 2027 would be affected by the rescheduling.

How many teachers applied for GES recruitment?

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s recruitment portal for teachers closed back in April after an overwhelming 40,000 applications for just 7,000 positions.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that budget constraints hindered plans to hire 50,000 teachers across the nation.

A digital education policy is on the horizon to bridge pedagogy gaps and enhance learning opportunities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh