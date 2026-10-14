Several top Ghanaian senior high schools and universities have celebrated alumni who were called to the Ghana Bar at the 63rd ceremony in October 2026

One girls’ school broke its Call to the Bar record for the second year running, while others marked milestones with congratulatory posts on social media

A private university led the institutions of higher learning in numbers, while another produced the overall best student who won the John Mensah Sarbah Award

Top Ghanaian senior high schools and universities have celebrated alumni who were called to the Ghana Bar in 2026.

Top Ghanaian schools celebrate their newly enrolled lawyers. Details below. Photo source: Ghana Law School (Facebook)/Mfantsiman Old School (Instagram).

Source: UGC

Held on Friday, October 9, 2026, the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony took place at ICGC Christ Temple on Teshie Bush Road in Accra.

Organised by the General Legal Council, it saw 1,568 new lawyers enrolled, the largest number ever admitted at a single sitting.

Following the ceremony, several schools took to social media to celebrate their alumni who were enrolled.

Senior high schools ranked by 2026 lawyers

Wesley Girls’ High School

Wesley Girls’ High School topped the senior high schools, with 64 of its alumnae called to the Bar. It was the second year running that the Cape Coast-based school broke its own Call to the Bar record, after setting it with 50 in 2025.

Below is the Instagram post in which Wesley Girls celebrates its alumnae for being called to the Bar.

St. Louis SHS

St. Louis SHS came next, with more than 33 past students enrolled, according to a graphic from its past students association. The Kumasi-based school marked the milestone alongside its 75 years of legacy.

Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS

Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS celebrated 15 alumnae, who were featured on a flyer shared by the Mfantsiman Old Girls’ Association (MOGA). The Saltpond-based school’s alumni body shared the news on Instagram.

Opoku Ware School

Opoku Ware School (OWASS) also had 15 alumni called to the Bar, a feat described as a historic milestone for the school. Ransford Osei Tutu Senior Esq., one of the alumni, shared photos of himself in his legal robes and wig on X.

Ghana National College

Ghana National College celebrated 14 former students, all from its General Arts Class of 2020. The Cape Coast-based school described the group as 14 legal eagles on one remarkable journey.

Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS

Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS had 10 alumnae from its Adehyee 2000+ old girls’ group called to the Bar.

In an Instagram post, the group urged the new lawyers to use their expertise to champion justice and improve Ghana’s legal system.

Universities ranked by lawyers called in 2026

Central University

Central University led the universities, with more than 60 alumni of its Central Law School celebrated. The university shared five congratulatory graphics on Facebook featuring 66 photographs, although it gave no official figure.

Below is the Instagram post in which Central University celebrates its alumni for being called to the Bar.

Presbyterian University

Presbyterian University, Ghana, celebrated 17 alumni of its Faculty of Law who were called to the Bar. In a Facebook post, the university shared a graphic featuring the photos and names of all 17 lawyers.

University of Ghana

The University of Ghana did not give a total figure, but it celebrated three alumni who won top awards at the ceremony. Keran Naa Amoatsoo Sackey, Olivia Joana Aggrey and Veronica Aba Gwira were named best students in Company and Commercial Practice, Criminal Procedure, and Family Law and Practice respectively.

KNUST

Ghana’s overall best student at the 2026 ceremony came from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). Akosua Achiaa Sarpong, a KNUST Faculty of Law alumna, received the John Mensah Sarbah Award and was named Best Student in Civil Procedure.

Gifty Anti celebrates Mfantsiman Girls’ new lawyers

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Oheneyere Gifty Anti joined the Mfantsiman Old Girls’ Association to celebrate the school’s newly enrolled lawyers.

On Instagram, the broadcaster, who was entertainment prefect at the Saltpond-based school, congratulated the new lawyers. MOGA also shared a flyer of the women in their wigs and gowns, describing their journey from Mfantsiman Girls SHS to the Bar.

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Source: YEN.com.gh