Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu confirmed the GES recruitment portal would go live on Monday, November 23, after a delayed start

The portal was originally scheduled to open on Friday, November 20, but officials postponed it to fix technical difficulties with the platform

The recruitment drive is part of government plans to hire 10,000 teachers and 2,000 non-teaching staff in 2027

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The Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, has confirmed that the Ghana Education Service (GES) recruitment portal will become operational on Monday, November 23, following a delay caused by technical problems that prevented its scheduled launch.

Ghana Education Service recruitment portal goes live on Monday, November 23, after a delayed start. Credit: GES/Diem.ph

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that Iddrisu made the announcement on Saturday, November 21, 2026, while speaking at the launch of the Tamasco Magazine and a lecture programme.

He explained that the portal had originally been set to open on Friday, November 20, but officials were forced to push back the date after encountering difficulties with the platform.

"The process and application will start on Monday, November 23, through the portal of the Director-General of GES. We ought to have started yesterday, but we had to pull it back because there were some technical hitches," Iddrisu said.

The minister urged eligible candidates to access the GES portal once it becomes functional, noting that all applications for the recruitment exercise would be submitted through that platform.

Ghana to recruit 10,000 teachers in 2027

The recruitment drive forms part of a broader government effort to address staffing gaps in public schools across the country.

Iddrisu had previously announced that the government intended to bring on board 10,000 additional teachers as well as 2,000 non-teaching personnel during 2027.

The minister's remarks at the Tamasco event served to reassure prospective applicants who had been left uncertain following the postponement, confirming that the technical issues were being resolved and that the recruitment process remained on course.

The service also recently completed a promotion exercise.

GES closes teacher recruitment portal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s recruitment portal for teachers closed back in April after an overwhelming 40,000 applications for just 7,000 positions.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that budget constraints hindered plans to hire 50,000 teachers across the nation.

A digital education policy is on the horizon to bridge pedagogy gaps and enhance learning opportunities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh