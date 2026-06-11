University of Buckingham has reduced fees for selected two-year degree courses to broaden access for Ghanaians and other international students

The 'celebratory fees offer' marks the university's 50th anniversary and aims to provide 'value for money' for students looking to further their education

Eligible students can save over £25,000 by pursuing accelerated degrees, alongside scholarship opportunities in the University's new initiative

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Ghanaians hoping to relocate to the UK for studies have received positive news after the University of Buckingham announced a reduction in its fees in some selected degree courses.

Good news for Ghanaians as the University of Buckingham in the UK reduces school fees for selected degree courses. Photo source: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images, Tim Grist Photography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The fee reduction policy, dubbed the "celebratory fees offer" reported by the Bucks Herald, forms part of the tertiary institution's attempt to broaden access to education for students and to offer "value for money".

The University of Buckingham also introduced the new initiative as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The announcement also comes after a tough 2024 financial year for the private institution, which saw a 2.1 million deficit and difficulties with the university's leadership as a result of domestic tuition fee caps and a 10% drop in international students' admissions.

Which courses qualify for school fee reductions?

According to the university, the new offer is available for home-fee status students applying to pursue selected two-year undergraduate degrees in the Faculty of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Students applying for enrolment in the UK's first-ever private university from September 2026 through to January 2028 will be eligible for the "celebratory fees offer".

Eligible students can apply for full funding from Student Finance England, while the university will also offer scholarships and bursaries on top of the discount.

The selected two-year degree courses that qualify under the new school fees reduction initiative are the following:

Business Management and Leadership

Business Entrepreneurship

Business Management and Marketing

English Literature with Creative Writing

What are the new school fees?

The University of Buckingham has cut tuition fees for the eligible two-year accelerated degrees to £7,830 (GH₵116,591.44) annually, almost 40% less than a standard three-year course.

As a result, students who qualify for the offer will be required to pay £15,660 (GH₵233,182.88) over the two-year degree course, compared to the £9,535 fee currently required to pursue a standard three-year degree in the UK.

The previous fees for two-year programmes stood at approximately £27,750, which is 413,207.21 when converted to the Ghana cedi.

Concerns for Ghanaian students as Keir Starmer's UK government shares plans to ban universities in a major visa abuse crackdown. Photo source: Guillermo Spelucin, Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As a private university, Buckingham students cannot apply for a full government loan and are not limited by the same fee caps that affect public universities across England.

The university claims that with students taking an extra year to live there, the savings will be over 25,000, including accommodation and food.

Professor Deba Bardhan-Correia, Dean of the Faculty of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences, said:

"The current model in higher education leaves many students with high levels of debt for limited academic engagement. We believe there is a better way – one that delivers high contact and academic engagement in a shorter time frame at a lower overall cost."

UK to introduce bans on country's universities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK introduced bans on universities nationwide as part of the government's new immigration policy.

Various universities in the country that defy the directives of authorities would face severe sanctions.

Source: YEN.com.gh