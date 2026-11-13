The Ghana Education Service has interdicted two teachers of a popular senior high school this week following reports of alleged misconduct involving a male student

According to the service, the matter has been referred to the police for investigation, and the two staff members have since been arrested by officers

GES management also said the alleged victim has been provided with professional psychosocial support to safeguard his well-being as police investigations into the matter continue

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted two teachers of Aduman Senior High School over alleged misconduct involving a male student.

The Ghana Education Service has interdicted two Aduman SHS teachers over alleged misconduct involving a male student. Photo source: Work Africa.

Source: Youtube

In a statement dated Thursday, November 12, 2026, the service named the teachers as Isaac Yankey and Palance Kwakye.

The statement was signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES. GES said it received reports of alleged sexual misconduct involving the two staff members against a male student.

GES interdicts Aduman SHS teachers

According to GES, management interdicted Isaac Yankey and Palance Kwakye pending the outcome of the investigations.

Interdiction means the two staff members have been temporarily removed from their duties while the matter is being investigated.

The step is not a finding of guilt, and the allegations against the teachers have not been proven. GES did not state how long the interdiction would last.

Further details of the alleged incident were also not provided in the statement. The statement has since gained traction on Facebook, where one post attracted over 1,400 reactions and 330 comments.

Below is the GES statement announcing the interdiction of the two teachers.

Police arrest Aduman SHS teachers

GES said the matter was referred to the police for investigation after management received the report. The two teachers have since been arrested by the police in connection with the alleged incident.

It is unclear whether they have been charged or remain in custody. At the time of writing, the police had not publicly commented on the case.

GES on Aduman SHS student’s well-being

The service said the alleged victim has been provided with psychosocial support to safeguard his well-being.

Psychosocial support typically includes counselling and emotional care to help a person cope with a distressing experience.

Management also assured the public that appropriate measures would continue to be taken. The statement said this was to ensure that all students learn in a safe and supportive environment.

Aduman SHS case follows Obuasi SHTS probe

The Aduman SHS case comes as GES continues to deal with a separate case at Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SHTS).

Headmaster Zakaria Abdulai was interdicted after two former students filed complaints against him. The headmaster has denied any wrongdoing, and the police are investigating the matter.

An earlier GES committee report said the evidence it reviewed did not substantiate the allegations. Gender Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey has said her ministry is working with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) and the Ghana Health Service on the case.

Obuasi SHTS case complainant withdraws

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that one of the complainants in the Obuasi SHTS headmaster’s case withdrew her complaint.

Police sources at Bekwai confirmed the withdrawal to MyJoyOnline. The second complainant has reportedly faced pressure to drop her case, according to her father.

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Source: YEN.com.gh