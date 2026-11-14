The organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz have celebrated one of Ghana’s most successful schools in the competition on a very special occasion

In a recent Instagram post, the quiz organisers described the school as the root of secondary education in Ghana and the school of noble men

Many old students and admirers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, with some describing the institution as the best school in the entire country

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has celebrated four-time champions Mfantsipim School as the institution marks its 150th anniversary.

NSMQ celebrates four-time champions Mfantsipim School as Ghana’s oldest secondary school marks its 150th anniversary. Photo source: @nsmqghana/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Founded in 1876 in Cape Coast, Mfantsipim is widely regarded as Ghana’s oldest secondary school. Its anniversary celebrations, which began earlier this year, are set to climax in November 2026.

Earlier in the year, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, accepted an invitation to grace the celebrations.

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, NSMQ joined in celebrating the school in a post on Instagram.

NSMQ’s message to Mfantsipim at 150

Taking to its official Instagram page, NSMQ wrote, “The seed of James Picot and the Faithful 8 is 150!”

Describing the school as the root of secondary education in Ghana, the quiz hailed it as its four-time champions. “Congratulations our 4-time Champions and the school of noble men!” the post read.

Accompanying the message were photos of Mfantsipim’s contestants posing with the NSMQ trophy in their red school shirts and medals.

“Happy 150th Mfantsipim School, this is 4 all the Saints!” the quiz added. Signing off, the post carried the hashtag #Primetime, a nod to Primetime Limited, the producers of the competition.

Within hours, the post had attracted over 2,300 likes on Instagram.

The Instagram post from NSMQ, in which it celebrates Mfantsipim at 150, is below.

Mfantsipim’s four NSMQ titles

Four times, in 1999, 2014, 2024 and 2025, the school has lifted the NSMQ trophy. Its first title came in 1999, before it waited 15 years to win again in 2014.

After another decade, Mfantsipim returned to the top in 2024 in a dramatic final against St Augustine’s College and Keta SHS.

Trailing for most of the contest, the school took the lead at the riddle stage and won with 47 points to Augusco’s 46.

On its way to that final, Mfantsipim knocked out defending champions PRESEC-Legon in the semi-finals. In 2025, the Kwabotwe boys successfully defended their title, scoring 56 points to beat St Augustine’s College and Opoku Ware School.

However, their hopes of a hat-trick ended in 2026, when PRESEC-Legon won a record ninth title ahead of Accra Academy and St Augustine’s College.

Old students celebrate Mfantsipim at 150

Many old students and admirers of Mfantsipim celebrated the school in the comment section. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Evans Amissah said:

“You didn’t choose Mfantsepim, Mfantsepim chose you. Happy 150th anniversary Kwabotwe, school of noble men.”

Fred Plange said:

“The best school in Ghana. Academics, sports etc. [...] The evidence is overwhelming and incontrovertible.”

Okunyin Fiifi Hackman said:

“THE SCHOOOOOOOOL! Kwaaaaaaabotwe!! We’re Mfantsipim School, the first and always. Congratulations to us [...]”

Eric Buabeng said:

“God bless Mfantsipim.”

Naa Ashorkor hails Mfantsipim as best boys’ school

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that broadcaster and lawyer Naa Ashorkor sparked debate with a post describing Mfantsipim as the best boys’ school in Ghana.

Sharing a photo of herself at the school’s red and black gate in Cape Coast, she sent greetings from what she called the best boys’ school in the country.

Old students of rival schools quickly countered her claim, with one naming Accra Academy as the best boys’ school in Africa.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh