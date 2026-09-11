PRESEC Legon clinched their ninth NSMQ title in 2026, with Accra Academy and St. Augustine's College finishing as first and second runners-up, respectively

The three top schools shared cash prizes, laptops, full scholarships, and feeding sponsorships sponsored by the Ghana Education Service

PRESEC Legon announced on their official Facebook page that a new star would be added to their school logo following the historic win

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) has sent its school community into a frenzy after announcing a significant update to its official logo: a new star, following their record-extending ninth National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) championship title in 2026.

PRESEC Legon makes history with its ninth NSMQ trophy as the decorated school adds a ninth star to its logo. Image credit: NSMQGhana, PRESEC/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Legon-based school secured the NSMQ crown after outcompeting more than 50 senior high schools nationwide.

Accra Academy finished as first runner-up, while St. Augustine's College claimed second runner-up, rounding out a top three that had school communities celebrating across Ghana.

2026 NSMQ: Prizes awarded to the three finalists

The Ghana Education Service, which sponsored the competition, rewarded the top-placed schools with a range of prizes including cash, full scholarships, laptops, and year-long feeding sponsorships.

The prize money was distributed as follows: the third-place school received GHC 50,000, the second-place school took home GHC 64,000, and PRESEC Legon, as champions, were awarded GHC 80,000.

PRESEC Legon unveils new logo

Shortly after the historic victory, PRESEC Legon made a bold statement on their official Facebook page, indicating that a new star would be added to the school's logo to mark the ninth title.

The announcement caught many by surprise and stirred excitement among the school's alumni and supporters, as it signalled permanent, visible recognition of the school's unmatched NSMQ record.

The move has been widely interpreted as a symbol of the school's dominant legacy in Ghana's most prestigious secondary school science competition, with supporters describing it as a fitting tribute to the students, teachers, and staff who made the achievement possible.

The Facebook post below shows PRESEC Legon unveiling its new logo.

NSMQ star Jason Antwi-Agyei sets new record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School student Jason Antwi-Agyei became the first Ghanaian contestant to win both the Junior Science and Maths Quiz and the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The young student achieved the historic feat after helping PRESEC Legon emerge victorious in the 2026 NSMQ. Jason was part of the PRESEC team that defeated St. Augustine’s College and Accra Academy in the grand finale.

The victory handed the Legon-based school its ninth NSMQ trophy, extending its record as the most successful school in the competition.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh