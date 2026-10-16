Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku has shared a photo of herself at the entrance of Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast, days after her call to the Bar

In her caption, the newly called lawyer described the institution as the best boys' school in Ghana, triggering reactions from old students of rival schools

While some social media users backed her claim and others named their alma maters, many poked fun at the design of the popular school gate

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Media personality Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku has sparked a debate online after claiming that Mfantsipim School is the best boys' school in Ghana.

Naa Ashorkor poses at the entrance of Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast and calls it the best boys' school in Ghana, sparking debate online. Photo source: Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The post comes a week after she was called to the Bar as a lawyer on Friday, October 9, 2026. She was among the 1,568 new lawyers called to the Bar at ICGC Christ Temple in Teshie, Accra.

Naa Ashorkor described the achievement as the fulfilment of a dream she started pursuing 14 years ago. Broadcaster Serwaa Amihere was among the many personalities who congratulated her.

Naa Ashorkor visits Mfantsipim School

On Friday, October 16, 2026, Naa Ashorkor shared a photo of herself at the main entrance of Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast.

In the photo, she stood in front of the school’s red and black gate, flashing peace signs with both hands. Captioning the post, she wrote, “...greetings from the BEST boys' school in Ghana.”

Founded in 1876, Mfantsipim is one of Ghana’s oldest secondary schools and is marking its 150th anniversary this year. Among its notable alumni is former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

The Facebook post from Naa Ashorkor, in which she calls Mfantsipim the best boys' school in Ghana, is below.

Naa Ashorkor’s Mfantsipim post sparks debate

Naa Ashorkor’s post triggered a debate in the comment section, with old students of rival schools quickly making their case.

One user backed her by referring to Mfantsipim by its popular nickname, “The School.”

Others poked fun at the design of the school’s gate, comparing it to a funeral canopy. Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments are below:

Attatsi Selasi said:

“The best boys school in Africa is Accra Academy.”

AdinkraHene Kwame Agoogi said:

“The school gate looks like a funeral canopy.”

Eei Sergeant Lee said:

“In your mind, abi? Where are PRESEC-Legon and Prempeh?”

Emmanuel Eghan said:

“I’m glad you said school. You always graduate from school to college, and there’s only one college, Adisadel College.”

Sos Lives said:

“I almost thought it was a funeral home.”

Nana Amoasi said:

“There are only two schools in Ghana: The School and the rest.”

Clarence Adidja Santa said:

“Is that the entrance to a funeral home or a durbar ground?”

Naa Ashorkor’s law school struggles

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Naa Ashorkor opened up on her journey through the Ghana School of Law after her call to the Bar.

She first began pursuing law in 2012 but paused for years to have children and pursue other interests.

Recounting her first day at the law school on November 6, 2024, she said she arrived as early as 5:28 am to secure a front-row seat and vowed to pass all her exams in two years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh