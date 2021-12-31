Top singer Wizkid recently lost his cool at his vibes on the beach show when someone allegedly tried to steal from him

A man had allegedly tried to steal the singer’s diamond necklace from his neck which led to Wizkid throwing him a slap

The heated moment was captured in a video that is now trending online and fans have reacted to the development

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was almost allegedly robbed of his diamond necklace at his vibes on the beach show in Lagos.

In a video making the rounds online, the moment Wizkid gave the thief a dirty slap was captured.

According to reports, the man had tried to grab Wizkid’s diamond necklace from his neck and the singer did not hesitate to give him a hot slap.

In the video posted by GossipmillTV, Wizkid was seen walking out of the crowd while being surrounded by his bodyguards. However, a man was seen trying to intercept the ‘human wall’ made around the singer and tried to grab his necklace.

Wizkid gave him a serious slap and the intruder was heard screaming in pain in the remaining part of the video.

See the clip below:

Fans’ reactions

Soon after the video trended online, internet users reacted to it. A number of them praised Wizkid for defending himself well. Read comments below:

Dayzhen_:

“Very good.”

Lifestyle_4646:

“Una don frustrate wizzy abi ♂️.”

__Lagar:

“If i dey there i for join hand Are you mad or something?”

Eebliss__:

“Lol sorry oh una wahala sef too much.”

Testytessy_:

“E no easy to chop celebrity slap.”

Nice one.

