Burna Boy has finally responded to Shatta Wale's recent rants against Nigerian musicians and their industry

Shatta Wale had blasted Nigerian musicians for not doing much to get their Ghanaian counterparts recognised in their country

In a post of Instagram stories, Burna Boy has described Shatta Wale's rants and other concerns as an attempt to disunite Africa

The Grammy winner has thus dared Shatta Wale to face him in a one-on-one fight if he has any problems

Nigerian music star Burna Boy has finally had his take on Shatta Wale's recent diss to the music industry of the West African giants.

Shatta Wale, during his sold-out Freedom Wave Concert with Medikal at the Accra Sports Stadium, raised issues concerning Nigerian musicians.

In a harsh rant, Shatta Wale insulted Nigerian music artistes for not helping their Ghanaian counterparts to gain recognition in Nigeria as those people have achieved here.

Shatta Wale's accusations against Nigerians

For Shatta Wale, Nigerians get so much love and attention in Ghana while their industry stifles Ghanaian stars from getting traction in their country.

Shatta Wale's claims have been the subject of debate for the past five days. Stonebwoy also waded into the controversy and backed Shatta Wale saying the approach might have been wrong but the message was true.

Burna Boy's response to Shatta

In a series of posts on his Instagram stories on December 31, 2021, Burna has lamented the sentiments shared by his Ghanaian counterparts.

Burna Boy wondered why Ghanaians were not calling for the same from South Africa and America when their music is also widely played in Ghana.

For him, the conversation started by Shatta Wale was only going to separate us beautiful African nations and go against everything he stands for.

Going personal, Burna Boy dared Shatta Wale to a one-on-one fight to settle their differences instead of trying to ruin the unity of Africa.

"If Shatta or anyone has a problem with me, I'm still open to fight 1 on 1 and squash it, the same way I've always been.

"Nobody will ruin the unity we continuously try to build for a stronger and better Africa."

Source: YEN.com.gh