Sarkodie and Jay Bahd were among Medikal's star studded lineup for his recent concert in London

The rappers have leveraged their presence in the UK to shoot scenes for their upcoming project

Videos from Sarkodie and Jay Band's set have popped up online exciting scores of fans who can't wait to listen to the project

Medikal's recent O2 Indigo showdown brought various Ghanaian artistes to London including Sarkodie and Jay Bahd.

After sharing the O2 Indigo stage with Medikal, Sarkodie and Jay Bahd have begun preparing to release a collaboration.

Moments of the rappers in studio and on a video set in London have surfaced online

Sarkodie and Jay Bahd go grimy in London

Africa's most decorated rapper, Sarkodie has always been a fan of the growing Asakaa sub-genre which recently earned an acknowledgement by the Grammys.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie and Jay Bahd can be seen jamming to Beeztrap and Oseikrom Sikanii's explosive collaboration Fly Girl.

The rappers were also seen on the streets of London shooting scenes for their collaboration.

"This will the first time Sarkodie is collaborating with a member of the Asakaa collective and the roll out has been magical, so you can expect fans to drool over the upcoming collaboration so far," an entertainment analyst, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh told YEN.com.gh.

Fans react to Jay Bahd and Sarkodie's upcoming collab

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their phot

@snowmann__1 said:

Jay Bad just for keep for UK small then package en self more…

@mubbyjnrr wrote:

I just love how Sarkodie just blends with the Asakaa moves and all. His dressing his movements are all on point.

@Phreshprince0 commented:

They should cut out the dude with the cup

Jay Bahd flaunts his new Range Rover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jay Bahd, had shared his excitement online as he flaunts his brand new Range Rover.

The rapper released visuals of the luxurious whip alongside a message encouraging fans to believe in themselves

