A young man recently got many surprised after a video of him busily sleeping in his car in the middle of the road surfaced

The post sighted on Twitter had an unidentified man attempting to wake the sleeping man up for sometime to no avail

Many who saw the video said allowing the sleepy driver to drive off was a bad idea and very dangerous

A video has surfaced online which is causing massive stir among netizens.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @mr_wemz, a young man was caught on camera sleeping uncontrollably while in traffic and it took several attempts from an unidentified man to wake him up.

Man busily sleep Photo credit: @iam_lucas/Twitter

Source: Twitter

As soon as the young man woke up, he quickly sped off and the man taking the video went to his car.

The video at the time of this publication has gathered over 7,000 views with more than 300 likes and 225 retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted sme of the 61 comments on the post below;

@philip_jaye commented:

Dem no for make he drive go. Dem for make he park then bed honestly

@niako1_niako wrote:

u allowed him to move the car eeeiii hmmm

From @alfred_nike99:

How can you stop in traffic??..Pack aside rather

@Evans_NeYo said:

This is so wrong. Like he for make he park besides them and sleep. Many accidents happen because of sleep driving

@iam____lucas wrote

Dangerous

Watch the full video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that passengers of an Asante Mampong-Bolgatanga bound bus narrowly escaped death in a bizarre accident.

An eyewitness, Ibrahim Azumah, narrated on Accra-based Kasapa FM that:

“The driver was sleeping, carrying some passengers. I believe he was tired. He was coming from Mampong in the Ashanti region. He had to use the Wa Road to Bolga. Nobody would have realised there was a bus where he ran into. It was just God’s intervention. You can’t even see the top of the vehicle”.

“It skidded off the road into a river [course]. There is another articulated truck that has also skidded off the same road. One part of the trailer is on the road and the head is inside the bush. Authorities need to caution drivers. The road is extremely busy now”, he added.

Source: YEN.com.gh