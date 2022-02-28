A Ghanaian couple has warmed hearts on social media users after a video of their dance popped up online

The video shows the plus-size bride and her groom showing impressive dance moves to KiDi's Touch It

Many social media users who have seen the couple's video have been impressed while others a skeptical of their future

A Ghanaian couple has become the toast on social media users after a video from their wedding popped up online.

The video shows the plus-size bride and her slim groom showing off their dance skills at their wedding reception.

In the video sighted on the Instagram page, @hiz_sarpomaah_official, the beautiful bride who was dressed in a gold-coloured outfit is seen on the floor with her groom who was dressed in white and yellow. The two were jamming to KiDi's Touch It.

At a point in their dance, the bride went into twerking mode and gave to the groom who excitedly started tapping her backside. The lady turned around later and they both started to give off different types of dance moves.

The couple was joined by a group of security personnel suggesting that one of them was a security service personnel.

From the video, it was all excitement at the wedding, especially during the couple's dance.

The video of the couple has stirred mixed reactions on social media. While some wished them well, others suggested the man was going to cheat.

jordanfitness said:

"This guy go shrink soon eeeeiiii."

thereal_mums.eye1 said:

"I guess the guy be military man to handle this."

jerryjustice951 said:

"I hope this guy is really a serious guy. Marriage is a very serious business."

destenybarnor said:

"Love is Love my people, make them enjoy themselves, ."

nashwealth said:

"This one di3333 he will commit adultery p3333."

