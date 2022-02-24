A young man was so full of joy when a stranger asked him to dance and demonstrate his moves

With utmost shyness, he accepted the challenge and got out of his shell to wow many people online

Nigerians who reacted to his video said they hope he was given some money after the performance

A young man identified as @brytiwundu on Instagram has in a video convinced a stranger to dance with him.

With a Bluetooth speaker, the man went to a labourer standing in front of an uncompleted building.

Man surprised people with his dance moves. Photo source: @brytiwundu

Source: Instagram

Dancing to Calm Down song

When he asked him to dance, the man looked shy. In seconds, he soon started vibing to Rema's Calm Down song.

He even danced more than the person who challenged him as he showed some very good moves while still wearing his work clothes.

Watch the video below:

When the video was reshared by @codeblog on Instagram, it gathered hundreds of comments with thousands of likes.

Below are some of them:

mellyriv.87 said:

"He definitely got the vibe check."

chic.hairspa said:

"I legit shed tears watching this... it's beautiful."

queenpearl30 said:

"Awwww this is most beautiful video I’ve seen today."

francisgabriel_god said:

"See as I Dey shine teeth like goat."

kele.chi369 said:

"Hope you find am sth later, no be to Dey video."

stonchswag_official00 said:

"I followed because of this video."

sweetestofall_berries said:

"Awww no matter how small put a smile on someone’s face the little way you can."

Pregnant lady shows off dancing skill

Meanwhile, Nigeria's most popular news site, Legit.ng, earlier reported that a pretty pregnant lady vibing hard to music stirred massive reactions on social media.

Catching her audience unawares, the lady turned and started twerking like a person whose physical fitness is at the brim.

In the video, she was in the twerking position for many seconds, wowing many people who reacted to it.

Mother and daughter vibe

In similar news, a beautiful young lady showed off her dance moves to DJ YK's Warisi Cruise in a video shared online, and Nigerians were entertained on Instagram.

While dancing, her mother came into the filming and started copying her daughter's dance moves in a playful choreography.

What amazed people was that the mother was carrying a plate of eggs. Many Instagram users said that they love the kind of relationship between mother and daughter.

Source: YEN.com.gh