Shatta Wale and his latest girlfriend, Elfreda, have reportedly broken up after just two months of being lovers

The two are said to have ended their relationship during Shatta Wale's recent tour of the United States

An insider claims the breakup happened as a result of a misunderstanding which was caused by Shatta Wale's recent issues with his mother

It seems the very young love affair between Shatta Wale and his girlfriend, Elfreda, has come to an unexpected end.

Barely two months after Shatta Wale showed off his new love to the world, the relationship has reportedly hit a snag.

According to information shared by Snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb, the two broke during Shatta Wale's recent tour of the United States.

The news of their breakup came after Shatta Wale made a sharp detour from his most recent utterances about love and relationships.

Shatta Wale's u-turn

It has not been a secret that following the announcement of his relationship with Elfreda, Shatta Wale had always been praising the lady and preaching about love.

But his love chorus changed as he took to Snapchat to rant about women not being supportive and why marriage is a scam.

Further checks on his Instagram page show the Dancehall act has deleted some of the many photos he posted recently.

Shatta Wale and Elfreda's breakup was about his mother

As Ghanaians deal with the breakup story, Sel The Bomb has released another screenshot of a message from an insider who is giving more details.

According to the insider, Elfreda broke up with Shatta Wale because of his recent saga with his mother.

It will be recalled that Shatta Wale came out to blast his mother after she went on a series of interviews complaining that she did not have a place to sleep.

The insider claims Elfreda had sought to intervene by offering help to Shatta Wale but he stopped her and even refused to take her advice on the matter.

Shatta Wale is said to have become violent towards Elfreda over his mother's issues. She also felt Shatta Wale was too authoritative.

See the screenshot as reposted on Instagram below:

Shatta Wale's assurance to Elfreda

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale was in the news recently when he reassured Elfreda of his undying love for her.

The assurance came after a tussle between Shatta Wale and the mother, including that he has ignored her and she was hungry.

He described Elfreda as the queen of his dreams and that no matter what happens, he will be there for her.

