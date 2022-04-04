Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has said that he wants a woman who has plans for the future, not a woman who searches her man’s phone like a CID.

He wrote at length what he expects of a woman before he would decide finally to settle with her.

As seen in a video on Instagram, Shatta Wale says a woman who does not support what you do is a witch who wants her man to be poor for life.

He also wrote that a woman who knows only how to go through her man’s phone is should be sent packing with no delay.

Shatta Wale added that a woman who talks 100 when her man talks 1 should not be considered for marriage.

He introduced a new girlfriend, Elfreda, recently, but we cannot say if his posts are about her.

Checks by YEN.com.gh show that Shatta Wale has deleted all photos and videos of him and Elfreda from his Instagram page.

Elfreda, on the other hand, seems to have deleted her Instagram page. It could also be that she just changed her Instagram handle.

Video gets reactions

Shatta Wale’s video has attracted massive reactions from fans. Some say he might have left his new girlfriend, Elfreda.

globaladusafowa: “Hahahaha, obaaa relationship dieer, Agye nyame, your caption kiii me.”

sandy_cold_stores_: “Shatta was talking to Michy not his new girlfriend.”

naya_tv_online: “Broken heart loading after all the kisses.”

queen_sheba_iii: “So Freda is a reflection of shatta's wisdom? Then Freda is trash. In this day and age, you're looking someone's daughter to support your bullshit? @shattawalenima you need to slow down sometimes.”

