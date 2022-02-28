Shatta Wale's mother was reported to have been evicted from her apartment owing to unpaid rents from past months

The landlady of the apartment was said to have given up hopes of receiving her rent and asked Wale's mother to pack out

Shatta Wale has also been unreachable to settle his mother's rent issue hence the home owner's recent decision

Mother of Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, known as Mama Elsie Evelyn Avemegah is the recent personality to be in the headline for begging for money following her eviction from her house.

Madam Elsie, Shatta's mum was reported over the weekend to have been evicted from her East Legon residence by her landlady over her unpaid rent.

Shatta Mama, as popularly known, has sent an emotional appeal to the public to assist her financially to secure a place since he has decided to ditch her.

According to reports made on Hot FM, Madame Elsie Avemegah, mother of Shatta Wale, is presently homeless after her eviction from her East Legon residence.

“Yes, I have been evicted from the East Legon apartment Shatta Wale got for me. Almost two weeks no, I’ve nowhere to stay. I’m currently homeless. All attempts to reach Shatta Wale to settle the debts the landlady claims I’m owing has been unsuccessful.”

Sometime back, news circulated about Shatta Wale purchasing a plush house for his mother but the recent development rubbish the rumor as false as it shows that the accommodation was only for a temporal moment.

“Since my son is not helping me, I will please appeal to the public to help me rent a new apartment. They can either give me money to rent or gift me an apartment. I only need a place to call home. The embarrassment is too much,” Shatta Wale’s mother implored.

Source: YEN.com.gh