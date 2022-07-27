Relations specialist, Van Calebs, has won the Showbiz Publicist of the Year at the 2022 Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards

The 2022 edition of prestigious awards happened at the Snap Cinemas in Accra, with other individuals and groups receiving honours

Calebs, who doubles as a dancer, was recognised for his contribution to the growth of creative arts

Ghanaian relations specialist, Van Calebs, has been named the Showbiz Publicist of the Year at the just-ended 2022 Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards.

Calebs, a well-known face in the entertainment scene, was recognised for his contribution to the industry

This year's awards ceremony, which happened at the Snap Cinemas in Accra, also witnessed other individuals and groups in the creative arts scene receiving honours for their contribution to the sector's growth.

Calebs, also a dancer, was honoured for his contribution to the growth of creative arts and as one of the industry's best promoters.

In addition, he received a Humanitarian Award for his Walking Stick Foundation, a charity he set up to address issues of streetism among young girls and support aged women and widows.

In a citation, the organisers lauded him for helping to change people's lives and promoting the music and arts industry.

"Your passion to support others is worthy of praise. Individuals like you have contributed immensely to the growth of many. On this occasion, we want to appreciate your good work,'' the citation read in part.

Speaking in an interview after receiving the awards, Calebs expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising his efforts.

"I feel honoured to receive this recognition, and I am poised to do more in my various endeavors,'' he shared with YEN.com.gh.

See the photos below:

