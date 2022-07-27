Professor Stephen Adei has advised graduates struggling to find a job to look for other alternatives in craftsmanship

The economist and educationist is suggesting that unemployed graduates should re-skill and learn trades like soap making, and upholstery among others

He said graduates who venture in craftsmanship have always excelled because the university education broadens their mind

Respected Ghanaian economist and educationist Professor Stephen Adei has advised young graduates struggling to find work to look beyond white collar jobs and learn a new craft.

He said university education serves the purpose of broadening graduates' intellectual capacity to find solutions to real-life problems, including rampant unemployment.

The former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) said people who have learned a new skill after four years of Political Science, History and others at the university have excelled.

According to the economist, they excelled because they applied what they learned in the university to their chosen crafts.

"Some of them must be willing to reskill... For me, all the degrees build your mind intellectually. But how many people have advertised and said I want a political scientist to employ.

"No, but your mental capacity has been enhanced. If you want to go and learn apprenticeship, I tell you within a year you are a master craft man in an area, and you are the type who will be able to employ other people," GhanaWeb quoted Prof Adei in a report on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

According to the report, Prof Adei made the comments during the Springboard Virtual University show hosted by Albert Ocran on July 24, 2022.

Youth unemployment remains a major problem in Ghana. Available data show that the unemployment rate increased significantly to 4.50% in 2020 from 4.10% in 2019.

