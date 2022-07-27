A Ghanaian researcher, Josephine Agyeman-Duah, has won the PhD Student of the Year for the Postgrad Awards 2022 at Oxford University

A Ghanaian DPhil student, Josephine Agyeman-Duah, has been named the PhD Student of the Year for the Postgrad Awards 2022 at Oxford University.

Agyeman-Duah is a student at the Nuffield Department of Women's and Reproductive Health of the prestigious university, where is also a member of the INTERGROWTH-21ST research group.

The award recognises her as an excellent and inquisitive researcher who plays an integral part in the team, according to the university.

Photos of Josephine Agyeman-Duah. Credit: Oxford University/Josephine Agyeman-Duah (Facebook)

INTERGROWTH-21ST is committed to improving perinatal health, developing new fetal and newborn growth standards, and providing tools for continuity of care from conception to five years old.

Agyeman-Duah's research, which focuses on neurodevelopmental assessment at age two for all children born preterm, aligns with the group's aims.

She defeated competition from hundreds of nominees with her research work to win the PhD Student of the Year award.

The award scheme is run by FindAUniversity, with expert judges who determine the winner.

The Ghanaian researcher has also been recognised by The Family Larsson Rosenquist Foundation as a positive change agent for making a global impact beyond her PhD studies.

