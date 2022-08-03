Evangelist Agradaa has officially been ordained a bishop, and a video of her ordination ceremony has stirred reactions on social media

The controversial evangelist is also set to open an ultra-modern church after being ordained bishop

News of her ordination spread like wildfire on social media, with many finding her ordination shady given her past transgressions

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu also known as Nana Agradaa, has been ordained a bishop by a group of bishops led by the renowned man of God, Computer Man.

Agradaa, despite being shunned by multiple members of the Ghanaian clergy as they denied her ordination invitation in a press release, has interestingly got what she wanted

The controversial lady recently became an evangelist and has gone on to become a bishop despite her questionable past. Patricia Asiedu, a former chief priestess, admitted to defrauding people with her infamous ''Sika Garri'' scheme.

Her ordination took place at her newly built ultra-modern church Heavenway Champion International Ministry. Agradaa was well dressed in blue and white robes as the powerful men of God took her through the ordination process.

The auditorium was filled to the brim as folks came in their numbers to support Agradaa. Videos from the event went viral on social media.

Many Ghanaians were not convinced with the ordination and felt it was a shady one given Agradaa's past. See Video Here

Folks React To Agradaa's Ordination

biggshorn said:

Ghana itself is full of comedians

elormcharlotte was not too pleased as she said: 3

Eiii Ghana paaa. So are we even serious at all. How can we be entertaining these things. Some folks are just beyond crazy tbh.

akosua_boafoah also said:

If this woman had gone to school she would have been a president..eiii...money making mindset paaa

lucksterx also wrote:

Joke ppl and country! What is this? Devils church ordination? concert! Wish most of you had eyes. Evil written all over this lady’s face folks….God help is all

