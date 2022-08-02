The 'Nana Kafra' lady who went viral on social media as a meme because of her voice has been found

The light-skinned viral woman indicated that the incident happened about 4 years ago

She also mentioned that the video would not have gone viral if not for Captain Smart and Afia Schwarzenegger

The woman whose voice has become a meme on social media after she was heard saying 'Subhanallah Sanu Nana Kafra' in a video has finally been found.

During an interview, the Muslim woman whose daughter is identified as Hadjiyah Bheebarh Da on TikTok explained that a cow was being tied up in a truck when a gentleman named Nana was pushed to the ground by the energetic animal.

Out of reflex, the woman exclaimed the words that have now become an online sensation used in numerous social media skits for fun.

Ghanaian lady who said Subhanallah Sanu Nana Kafra

Source: UGC

Interestingly, the 'Nana Kafra woman' also explained that the video was taken four years ago and she is amazed it is still in active circulation among netizens.

She also added that it took Captain Smart and Afia Schwarzenegger to make the video go viral.

Reactions on social media

Below were some hilarous comments shared by netizens after they watched the video.

Leoncios Herby Herbs indicated:

This one too people get time go find the woman interview am see Ghana errhnn, we are some different type of people

Timz Kolor mentioned:

Aaahh u people kraa what allow the woman to enjoy her fame small Na Ghana we dey Carter efe( skit maker) is now a musician learn from Nigeria, His song is trending in n . Tell me u wouldn’t want to know the woman on the mobile networks aways telling u u have no call credit in ur MTN account pls…

John Dery stated:

I am also looking for the little girl whose voice was captured. There's a lot of potentials in that voice...I still wonder why people haven't realized it.

See the video below

