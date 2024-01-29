The NFL Superbowl has unveiled a 15-second teaser of its new commercial shot in Accra's Makola market

The commercial featured five of the League's superstars including Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, and Cameron Jordan.

The video shared online has gotten many netizens who are fans of the NFL talking

On January 28, 2024, the NFL unveiled a snippet of a new Super Bowl commercial shot in Accra, Ghana.

The 15-second teaser was shot in one of Accra's commercial centres, Makola showing NFL superstars as they chased down a young Ghanaian student through the densely populated market.

Netizens couldn't hide their excitement over the NFL's upcoming commercial, especially for the growing Super Bowl community in Ghana.

NFL double stamps it's expansion to Africa

The National Football League is one of the most highly rated and valuable competitions in the sports world with the combined value of all 32 NFL teams currently valued at 142 billion dollars.

Recently, the league has been consistent with its efforts to improve its appeal and traction on the African continent with Cleveland Browns linebacker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's fashionable cultural displays before games being a prime example.

According to pop culture journalist Olele Salvador, the 2024 Super Bowl commercial set in Ghana is part of the sport's focus on its global growing initiatives.

A Ghanaian creative, Leslie Bruce who was involved in the production of the commercial disclosed that it featured Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Osi Umenyiora, Cameron Jordan, Justin Jefferson and Saquon Barkley.

The full commercial is scheduled to be aired on February 11, 2024.

Netizens react to NFL's Superbowl commercial shot in Ghana

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

@nesis007 wrote:

OMG!!! This definitely came out S W E E T !

@N_K_BOATENG noted:

You think this was by chance ? Hell No. Ghana has been well promoted in the Global by this Current Administration and this is the fruits of the initiatives ✅

@LeriRetta80893 wrote:

Wow, can't wait to see the full ad during Super Bowl!

@Bellibrily added:

I just saw it and did not even realize it was in GH. nice one

