Veteran Ghanaian Prince Yawson, who was popularly called Waakye, reportedly died.
According to reports, he is said to have passed on earlier on August 2, 2022, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after battling an illness.
Mr Yawson was 52 years of age.
The heartbreaking news was shared by Dada Hafco on his verified Facebook page.
Waakye has featured in many prominent movies in the Ghanaian space.
Many are in shock about the heartbreaking news
Kimora Sika Troy said:
Jack u make ma heart cot with that why what’s up ?
Nana Ama said:
Owwww when did this happen
George Obiri said:
My condolences RIP GREAT MAN
Obaapa Afiriyie BabyKay said:
Oh
