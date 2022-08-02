An overseer in the Church of Pentecost has made history at the University of Ghana, Legon

Joseph Osafo, who is also the leader of the National Counselling Ministry, has been made a professor

He becomes the first ever person from Ghana to be appointed full-rank as a professor in Suicidology

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Joseph Osafo, a Ghanaian lecturer at the University of Ghana, has been promoted to the full rank of a professor in Suicidology and has become the first Ghanaian to attain the honour.

The revered educationist is also a pastor in the Church of Pentecost, where he serves as the National Leader of the Couselling Ministry (COPCOM).

According to a post on the verified Facebook handle of the renowned Ghanaian church, Professor Joseph Osafo, was promoted on July 28, 2022, an event that excited many members of the church.

Photo of Pastor Joseph Osafo and University of Ghana Photo credit: @thecophq/Facebook; ug.edu.gh

Source: UGC

What Suicidology is

Definitions.net explains Suicidology to be the scientific study of suicidal attributes and cultures who view it as a "religious act" for its prevention.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

How Ghanaians reacted to the news

Below were some comments from social media users in Ghana who chanced upon the update online.

Kwasi Annor said:

Hallelujah, Congratulations Professor Joseph Safo. You are a great combination of strong balance of academic prowess and dynamic unction

Charles Aidoo indicated:

Congratulations prof, you've really come a long way, God bless you,way back from Mamobi Dzowolu and Abelenpkey respectively

Mavis Osafo Adu mentioned:

Hearty Congratulations to you, Rev. Prof. We bless God for your life. Your children and I are proud to be associated with you. Looking forward to more laurels in the future. Blessings evermore, my love. ♥️♥️♥️

Ghana's first female professor

In another YEN.com.gh story, Florence Dolphyne grew up with a goal to become an educationist someday and through hard work accompanied by various opportunities, she rose through the ranks after commencing her career at the University of Ghana, Legon making her the first woman to hold a number of positions in her field, including professorship.

Just after females were given equal rights to education thanks to decades of advocacy, many have lived to become pacesetters over the years across various fields in the world.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh