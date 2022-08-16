Ghanaian Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George and his wife, Vera, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in grand style

A passionate Sam George could not hold back his joy as he sang beautifully for his wife in an enthralling performance that had folks cheering

The excited member of parliament exhibited his sweet vocal skills as he sang Samini's ''My Own'' and stirred interesting reactions on social media

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George and his wife Vera have celebrated their 10th wedding Anniversary in an eye-catching fashion.

The couple marked their wedding anniversary on 4th August 2022 and renewed their wedding vows over the weekend.

Ghanaian M.P Sam George singing Source: tv3

Source: Instagram

They climaxed the celebration of their union with a grand party and had over friends and family who celebrated the memorable occasion with them.

The distinguished Member of Parliament took centre stage to sing a beautiful song for his wife. Same George passionately sang Samini's ''My Own'' with great joy as he looked deep into the eyes of his beautiful wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He proceeded to do a wild dance that excited many. The video of the adorable couple stirred reactions on social media.

Ghanaians Fawn Over Sam George And Wife

Fried Kenkey was impressed by the beautiful union:

This man wants to convince me to fall in love again but odeeshi

Seth Asare wrote:

If a man can boost about his wife 10yrs after marriage like this then she is a very special one. This deserves a billboard

Marklee Nana Yeboah commented:

You guys made love look beautiful, I will one day follow your footsteps

Honorata Nsomah Akanzinge also wrote:

You can only admire him and congratulate them both for coming this far. God bless them with more years

Nora Oduro Yeboah Sarfo reacted:

Real men celebrate their wives, God bless this family with happiness

Video Of John Dumelo Cooking On A Farm With Firewood Warms Ghanaian Hearts

In other news, Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo shared a video of himself cooking on a farm with firewood, which warmed Ghanaians' hearts.

The veteran actor who is into farming showed off his great cooking skills as he prepared tasty-looking Jollof rice.

The video garnered lots of likes and comments as folks reacted to John's cooking skills, with many highlighting his humility.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh