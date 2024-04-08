Afronita has opened up about her journey to becoming a top dancer and viral sensation

In a recent interview, the viral sensation spoke about meeting her role model, Dancegod Lloyd, for the first time

The hilarious moment, as shared by the dancer, has caught the attention of many fans who adore her rise as a viral star

Ghanaian dance content creator Danita Yeboah Akosua Adomaah, popularly known as Afronita, has given an account of how she started her career as a dancer.

The dancer, who rose to fame after joining the esteemed DWP Dance Academy, while talking to Andy Dosty, shared a hilarious tale about her first time meeting Dancegod Lloyd.

A clip of Afronita talking about her early days with her role model caught the attention of fans who admire the bond between both dancers.

Dancegod LLoyd and Afronita Photo source: Instagram/Dancegod Lloyd, Instagram/Afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita talks about meeting Dancegod Lloyd for the first time

According to Afronita, she was in JHS when she ran into Dancegod Lloyd, who was then an instructor with the DWP Academy.

The viral dancer, who recently auditioned for the Britain's Got Talent reality show, said she pestered her mother to engage Dancegod Lloyd about joining his dance class.

Afronita shared that her mother was hesitant to approach Dancegod Lloyd but eventually obliged after a few more attempts to convince her.

Fans react to Afronita's first moment with Dancegod Lloyd

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to Afronita's tale about how she met Dancegod LLoyd.

Wofa Nie wrote:

Haha, interesting..This morning, I really enjoyed the whole convo

Dorinda Nana Akua Awere said:

Woow Afronitaa is amazing, there will be no dull moment with her. I enjoyed watching her. Keep soaring girl.

Profesa Hiswill Nii-Angel noted:

Ur smile is Magical ❤️

Afronita shares her next big step after leaving the DWP Academy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita, after terminating her five-year relationship with the DWP Academy, had moved on to a new venture.

During a live interaction with her fans, the dancer unveiled her new dance academy for kids, which will cater to children between the ages of three and 17.

