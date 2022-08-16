Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo shared a video of himself cooking on a farm with firewood, and it warmed the hearts of Ghanaians

The veteran actor who is into farming showed off his great cooking skills as he prepared tasty-looking jolof rice

The video garnered lots of likes and comments as folks reacted to John's cooking skills, with many highlighting his humility

Veteran Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has shared a video on his Instagram page that has captured the hearts of many Ghanaians.

The actor and politician, who is also a farmer, cooked on his farm with firewood. He prepared some scrumptious-looking Jollof rice whiles in his farming gear.

John hustled to prepare his Jollof rice, and after it was finally ready, he had a pleasant look on his face when he tasted the fruits of his labour. It was clear from John's facial expression that he was proud of the outcome of his cooking.

John Dumelo has, in recent times, made a major impact in the agriculture sector as he encourages the youth to venture into farming. John has multiple farms of his own and grows a variety of farm produce.

Many folks who sighted the video were impressed with John's skills. Some highlighted his humility and showered him with praise.

John Dumelo Leaves Positive Impression On Ghanaians

abdullai670 was impressed and shared his personal experience:

I remember those days living with my uncle ….. this is how he used to cook for us while busily weeding or harvesting

afokefran wrote:

I love your simplicity!

lilysmartofficial said:

Wow...thus guy is super hardworking

vinas_jewellery wrote:

Keeping it real. Our culture. . God bless your hustle

maameamoako also reacted:

Someday when he becomes an MP people should remember his hustle ooo

tiananabbi was impressed:

Living a real life is best I support living real.❤️ From

