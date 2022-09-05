Stonebwoy Brings Out Michy On Stage At Ashaiman To The World Concert, Thrills Crowd With Hot Performance
- Michy joined Stonebwoy on stage while he was performing at his Ashaiman To The World Concert
- On 4 September, the Therapy singer hosted and entertained fans at Sakasaka Park for his annual concert
- Michy's presence on stage was met with cheers from fans and celebrities who were happy to see her after a long time
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
Previously known as Shatta Michy, Ghanaian singer and actress Michy appeared at Stonebwoy's Ashaiman To The World Concert.
Amidst cheers from the audience and a hyped Stonebwoy, she came on stage to perform alongside Ghanaian rapper Nautyca. While welcoming her on stage, Stonebwoy screamed;
Shatta Michy You Do All.
The former girlfriend of Ghanaian star Shatta Wale performed OK, her collaborative effort with Nautyca. After jumping across the stage, she approached Nautyca, took a low squatting stance and shook her behind on him, to the crowd's admiration. OK is an Amapiano-inspired single released by Nautyca in September 2021.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Michy Shares Before And After Performance Clips
Overwhelmed by the love she received, Michy took to her Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes. Prior to her performance, she played the role of a 'mate' calling passengers to board a bus to Ashaiman.
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Michy also interacted with Sista Afia, Bullet and others backstage after her performance. Captioning the video, she wrote;
One Love ❤️ About last with night with @nautycagh #ashaimantotheworld #ashaimantotheworldconcert #ok! Thank you @stonebwoy for the warm welcome
Fans React To Michy's Performance
6lackmanblack
well done sis
benevolentposh20
You do all
debbie__by_heart
My mummy is a vibe oooh
glamyaaaddobea
I love u for no reason
shatta_tina
I was very happy seeing you there
Hajia4reall shakes her waist as she performs Hit song with Stonebwoy at Ashaiman To Da World concert
fiifidamo
Hard working woman
phina_luxury_hair_boutique
Shatta wale is typing….
Stonebwoy's Wife, Dr Louisa, Gains Admiration From Fans As Video Of Her Dancing Goes Viral
A video of Dr Louisa dancing at her husband, Stonebwoy's Ashaiman To The World Concert has impressed Ghanaians.
She was spotted beside Okay FM presenter Abeiku Santana, dressed in a simple outfit and vibing to the ongoing performance.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh