Michy joined Stonebwoy on stage while he was performing at his Ashaiman To The World Concert

On 4 September, the Therapy singer hosted and entertained fans at Sakasaka Park for his annual concert

Michy's presence on stage was met with cheers from fans and celebrities who were happy to see her after a long time

Previously known as Shatta Michy, Ghanaian singer and actress Michy appeared at Stonebwoy's Ashaiman To The World Concert.

Michy performing at Ashaiman To The World Photo Source: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Amidst cheers from the audience and a hyped Stonebwoy, she came on stage to perform alongside Ghanaian rapper Nautyca. While welcoming her on stage, Stonebwoy screamed;

Shatta Michy You Do All.

The former girlfriend of Ghanaian star Shatta Wale performed OK, her collaborative effort with Nautyca. After jumping across the stage, she approached Nautyca, took a low squatting stance and shook her behind on him, to the crowd's admiration. OK is an Amapiano-inspired single released by Nautyca in September 2021.

Michy Shares Before And After Performance Clips

Overwhelmed by the love she received, Michy took to her Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes. Prior to her performance, she played the role of a 'mate' calling passengers to board a bus to Ashaiman.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Michy also interacted with Sista Afia, Bullet and others backstage after her performance. Captioning the video, she wrote;

One Love ❤️ About last with night with @nautycagh #ashaimantotheworld #ashaimantotheworldconcert #ok! Thank you @stonebwoy for the warm welcome

Fans React To Michy's Performance

6lackmanblack

well done sis

benevolentposh20

You do all

debbie__by_heart

My mummy is a vibe oooh

glamyaaaddobea

I love u for no reason

shatta_tina

I was very happy seeing you there

fiifidamo

Hard working woman

phina_luxury_hair_boutique

Shatta wale is typing….

