Anita Asuoha, in a video that was shared on Instagram, discussed Waakye and Jollof with Roselyn Ngissah and had a mini-debate with her

The hilarious comedian expressed surprise at the accompaniments that come with the Ghanaian dish Waakye

Asuoha got an epic response from Roselyn Ngissah, which left her stunned while impressing many netizens who praised Roselyn

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, popularly known as, Realwarripikin, is currently in Ghana, and it seems she is dissecting every Ghanaian dish she has had the opportunity to taste.

In a hilarious video that went viral on social media, the comedian linked up with Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah and discussed various Ghanaian dishes with her.

Realwarripikin and Roselyn Ngissah Source: roselyn_ngissah

Source: Instagram

The pair had a hilarious debate about which country's Jollof is better. During the discussion, one of the precious Ghanaian dishes, waakye, which is highly revered by folks, took a hit as Anita said the tasty delicacy looked like a sacrifice for the gods.

The comedian explained why she felt that way, saying the accompaniments that come with the dish were too much. She said there was every possible food item included in the meal. According to her, adding gari, plantain, egg, avocado and other food items to one dish was too much.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Roselyn Ngissah went on the defence and made her nation proud as she eloquently defended the highly respected dish saying if the food looks like a sacrifice, then it is good as a lot of time and effort goes into making a sacrifice.

The video of the hilarious pair's mini debate stirred interesting reactions on social media.

Ghanaians Praise Roselyn Ngissah's Response

safars_trendzone was impressed:

U murder am is ok give her 3ba and tell her we can even prepare that one better than them

hawksally1 said:

I too love you sis @roselyn_ngissah your explanation be like you pour cold water for gari

starlight4966 was pleased:

My mom is too much❤️❤️

In a related story Anita Asuoha, a Nigerian comedian, touched down in Ghana some days ago and linked up with Yvonne Okoro.

The hilarious lady and Yvonne Okoro had lunch, and she passed a comment about the waakye she was served.

The video of her reaction to the food generated interesting comments from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh