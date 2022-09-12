Anita Asuoha, a Nigerian comedian, touched down in Ghana some days ago and linked up with Yvonne Okoro

The hilarious lady and Yvonne Okoro had lunch, and she passed a comment about the waakye she was served

The video of her reaction to the food generated interesting comments from Ghanaians on social media

A hilarious Nigerian comedian, who goes by the name Anita Asuoha touched down in Ghana for a comedy show she was hosting in the country.

During her visit, Anita linked up with veteran Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro and had lunch together.

Anita Asuoha & Yvonne Okoro Source: thosecalledcelebs

Source: Instagram

The lunch session was filled with laughter and humour as Anita cracked rib-cracking jokes that made Yvonne and some friends present smile.

The lunch was at the Afri Royal Hotel in East Legon, owned by Yvonne's father. During the lunch date, Anita was served the local Ghanaian dish, Waakye, and she exclaimed at how rich the food looked and said it looked like a sacrifice for the gods.

According to Anita, the waakye was too clustered with different food items. Her comments had Yvonne laughing hard.

The video of the hilarious moment went viral on social media and stirred mixed reactions amongst Ghanaians.

Ghanaians React To Anita's Comments

adhepaena_ found it funny:

She said this sacrifice is not complete

jaideelammy said:

Orse sacrificial food eggs noa yedi no ayaa monte ase3 ong

iman_1my admired Yvonne's looks from the video:

Yvonne looks younger paa oIt’s like they grow backwards Eii who’s their doctor

adomaa_papabi couldn't stop laughing:

It’s a very popular sacrifice

