Highlife singer KayBlez has opened up about the recent accident that claimed the life of blogger John Claude Tamakloe

The musician recounted how he met the blogger and addressed the saga sparked by veteran highlife singer KK Fosu

YEN.com.gh spoke with the President of the Ghana Bloggers Association, who shared his thoughts about Claude and KK Fosu's saga

Ghanaian blogger John Fui Tamakloe, popularly known as John Claude, passed away after a gruesome accident on the Accra Apam Highway.

The blogger was traveling with singers KK Fosu and KayBlez in a black Camry driven by Nana Obiri Yeboah when the accident occurred.

In a recent interview, KayBlez eulogised the late blogger, calling him a selfless person who had his back at a time when his record label was disorganised.

KayBlez speaks about KK Fosu's saga

According to the Chochomucho hitmaker, the late blogger was a friend of Nana Obiri Yeboah, who was driving before the accident. He clarified that the driver was the brain behind the gig. He said in a recent interview that,

"Nana Obiri Yeboah went to pick up John Claude at home and later came to pick me up. When they came I realised KK Fosu was already in the car. From their conversation, I could tell they were meeting for the first time."

The highlife star lamented at how bloggers had turned on KK Fosu, who shared some callous remarks about the late blogger. He also criticised Nana Obiri Yeboah, whom they had taken as a father figure, for keeping mute as bloggers spread misconceptions about him and KK Fosu.

"My team had no idea about the gig. We were all following Nana Obiri Yeboah. Even after the accident, my manager has been trying to reach him but to no avail."

Despite KayBlez's clarification, the President of the Ghana Bloggers Association maintains that KK Fosu's remarks about their late esteemed colleague were distasteful. He spoke on the issue with YEN.com.gh, saying,

K.K. Fosu's recent behaviour does not reflect the maturity and stature typically associated with a legend. However, it's important to consider that many Ghanaian musicians, including him, could benefit from effective management and public relations support, especially during challenging times like this. The absence of strong management and PR often leaves artists vulnerable in bad times, as seen in the recent issues surrounding Kumawood actor Lil Win. The handling of such situations highlights the critical role that adept communication and strategic management play in maintaining an artist's reputation and navigating crises.

The highlife veteran has already apologised for his remarks, which sparked a frenzy online.

John Claude Tamakloe gets a private burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rocky Dawuni and Israel Maweta, among several other music industry professionals, had gathered in Tema for the late John Claude Tamakloe's burial church service.

The 33-year-old publicist, who had worked with top stars, including Morgan Heritage and Stephanie Benson, was laid to rest in his hometown with only a select few friends and family members present.

