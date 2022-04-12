Rita Dominic: Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Mercy Eke, Other Ladies Storm Actress’ Bridal Shower
- Close friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry all came out to support actress Rita Dominic over the weekend
- The movie star who is set to tie the knot with Fidelis Anosike had a beautiful and intimate bridal shower ceremony
- Joke Silva, Mercy Eke, Hilda Dokubo, Kate Henshaw among others were spotted in fun videos from the ladies-only event
Nollywood actress Rita Dominic is well on her way to becoming a married woman and many are just as excited for the film star.
The much-loved actress who is set to marry Fidelis Anosike in just a few days had a bridal shower attended by those in her close circle.
The event comes just a few days after the official pre-wedding photos of the husband and wife-to-be surfaced on social media to the delight of many.
YEN.com.gh sighted videos from the warm and intimate bridal shower on social media. Friends like Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Nse Ikpe-Etim among others were seen celebrating with the actress.
Senior colleagues Joke Silva and Hilda Dokubo equally joined the younger ladies to celebrate the beautiful bride-to-be.
Check out videos as seen online below:
Congratulations pour in for Rita Dominic
dailyliving1 said:
"This one na decent woman, you will never see her ranting on social media. Congratulations to her ❤️."
troublemakerking1 said:
"Bridal shower? She hasn't married ?? Wow... Congratulations to her."
demtessycollectibles said:
"These decent ladies and not faking their lives."
bimly.ng said:
"Truly,when it’s the right time,you will get the right one. Not about time but about how happy you will be. Congratulations."
hard.long.big said:
"This is why I'm only available, in love, and can only be committed, dedicated, respectful, and value OLDER WOMEN. Their maturity and experiences is always repurchased."
Pre-wedding photos of Rita Dominic pop up
YEN.com.gh reported that Rita Dominic was set to wed in the month of April to her beau, Fidelis Anosike.
The husband and wife-to-be sent social media users gushing after releasing their beautiful pre-wedding pictures.
Many could not help but gush over the two as they congratulated them ahead of the big celebration which is just a few days away.
