Close friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry all came out to support actress Rita Dominic over the weekend

The movie star who is set to tie the knot with Fidelis Anosike had a beautiful and intimate bridal shower ceremony

Joke Silva, Mercy Eke, Hilda Dokubo, Kate Henshaw among others were spotted in fun videos from the ladies-only event

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic is well on her way to becoming a married woman and many are just as excited for the film star.

The much-loved actress who is set to marry Fidelis Anosike in just a few days had a bridal shower attended by those in her close circle.

Nollywood stars storm Rita Dominic's bridal shower. Photo: @playgroundnew

The event comes just a few days after the official pre-wedding photos of the husband and wife-to-be surfaced on social media to the delight of many.

YEN.com.gh sighted videos from the warm and intimate bridal shower on social media. Friends like Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Nse Ikpe-Etim among others were seen celebrating with the actress.

Senior colleagues Joke Silva and Hilda Dokubo equally joined the younger ladies to celebrate the beautiful bride-to-be.

Check out videos as seen online below:

Congratulations pour in for Rita Dominic

dailyliving1 said:

"This one na decent woman, you will never see her ranting on social media. Congratulations to her ❤️."

troublemakerking1 said:

"Bridal shower? She hasn't married ?? Wow... Congratulations to her."

demtessycollectibles said:

"These decent ladies and not faking their lives."

bimly.ng said:

"Truly,when it’s the right time,you will get the right one. Not about time but about how happy you will be. Congratulations."

hard.long.big said:

"This is why I'm only available, in love, and can only be committed, dedicated, respectful, and value OLDER WOMEN. Their maturity and experiences is always repurchased."

Pre-wedding photos of Rita Dominic pop up

YEN.com.gh reported that Rita Dominic was set to wed in the month of April to her beau, Fidelis Anosike.

The husband and wife-to-be sent social media users gushing after releasing their beautiful pre-wedding pictures.

Many could not help but gush over the two as they congratulated them ahead of the big celebration which is just a few days away.

